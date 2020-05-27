The San Mateo Union High School District is on the verge of not only opening athletic facilities at four of its six campuses, but getting its athletes back on the field as well.
Dwayne Taylor, general manager of facilities usage for SMUHSD, said the running tracks at Aragon, Burlingame, Hillsdale and San Mateo will be open for public use beginning Friday, May 29, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. The tracks at Capuchino and Mills will remain closed for the time being because of construction. Only the track is open. The stands and fields will remain off limits. Taylor said the district is still working on reopening tennis and pool facilities.
There is a catch, however. Taylor said people will need to, essentially, make a reservation for track time on the district website to ensure that social distancing measures can be maintained. He said the district is still working on the maximum number of people who can be on the track at any one time.
“This is all fluid,” Taylor said. “We don’t want there to be a rush of a thousand people to the stadium. . … We’re going to play this thing by ear and figure out the best way to manage it. It’s a work in progress.
“We’re trying to figure out a way to make this efficient. … People want to go out and do things, but they want to make sure the conditions are safe.”
Jeff Scheller, football coach and athletic director at San Mateo High School, is serving as the chair of the athletic department subcommittee for an overall SMUHSD “return to school” committee. Scheller said high school coaches and players can also start getting back on the field in limited capacity to start training for the 2020-21 school year. Once the public usage time expires at 1 p.m., coaches and players will have access to the entire track and field facility for conditioning and drills from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will, however, be modifications for coaches and players and the district will use the same county guidelines being used for child care. Beginning June 8, up to 12 players and one coach can work together, but must stay in that group for the duration of summer workouts.
“Jimmy can’t go to another pod because his buddy is over there. Coaches will have to get creative and figure out which 12 go together and what are you going to do (as a coach and staff),” Scheller said.
Masks will be required when not actually participating in an activity, but he also said social distancing will not be required and equipment can be used and shared.
“We probably won’t be doing that right away,” Scheller said.
While the public will need to continue to socially distance themselves while using the school’s facilities, the student-athletes will be put through a more stringent screening process, which will include temperature checks before being allowed to participate in any drill.
“This is not the time to be inflexible,” said Steve Sell, Aragon football coach and athletic director. “It’s on coaches to understand flexibility is going to be critical. … The bottom line is, we want to get kids playing in co-curricular activities to enhance their high school experience. If that means things are done a little bit differently (so be it).”
This plan, however, is limited to the SMUHSD. Not all high school districts in the area are as far along as San Mateo. Melissa Schmidt, athletic director at Sequoia High, said the Sequoia Union High School District has yet to give the go-ahead to open facilities or begin summer conditioning. She said she has in the last week met with the athletic directors from Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton and Woodside to put together a plan to present to their district superintendent.
“We’re working on it. We’re jumping on the fact they (the San Mateo district) are doing this,” Schmidt said. “They’re further along than we are. … The county has provided some good guidelines in terms of the next step of outdoor exercise.”
Both Schmidt and Scheller said the superintendents of their respective districts are pro-athletics, which makes it a bit easier to present these plans and have them approved.
“Superintendents and all these (school district) people have a lot more to worry about that what does youth summer sports look like,” Scheller said. “But our superintendent (Kevin Skelly), we are so lucky to have him. … He is all for what is best for the kids. He specifically mentioned that this is a great opportunity to improve mental health.”
