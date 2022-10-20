Eight-man football is usually thought of as a game played in small towns in the middle of nowhere, USA, where teams travels miles to take on other 8-man teams in other equally small towns.
The truth is, however, California is a hotbed for 8-man football teams. But of instead of playing in small towns, they are teams playing for small schools — private and charter schools being the main players.
For those not familiar, 8-man football is akin to Arena League Football — a wide-open, high-scoring game.
There are 10 sections that make up the California Interscholastic Federation. Of those 10 sections, six — Central, Central Coast, Northern, North Coast, Southern and San Diego — have a combined 20 leagues with 93 schools playing 8-man football.
That includes three schools on the Peninsula — Crystal Springs Uplands School, Pinewood and Priory — who compete in the Pacific Coast League.
This season, Crystal Springs is 2-0 in league play and 4-1 overall, having won three of their last four. And other than smaller roster sizes and six less players on the field, it’s still regular football and a good football player is a good football player — period.
Senior wide receiver Luke Iannuccilli is a football player. Crystal quarterbacks, Jack O’Neill and Jake Griffith, have combined to complete 58 passes for 961 yards. Iannuccilli has caught 43 of those passes and has accounted for 749 yards, good for 149 yards receiving per game. He has also caught 14 of O’Neill and Griffith’s 19 touchdown passes.
But that’s not all. Iannuccilli has also racked 238 more yards as the Gryphons’ kickoff and punt returner. Overall, Iannuccilli is averaging nearly 200 yards of all-purpose yardage per game.
Crystal Springs has built quite the solid program over the years. Since 2008, the Gryphons have fielded teams 13 of the last 15 years. Throw out the missed COVID 2020 season and it’s really 13 of the last 14 years. They did not field a team in 2012.
During that time, the Gryphons have played in three different leagues. This is their second season the Pacific Coast League. From 2008 to 2010, they were a member of the Coastal League, and in 2013 and 2014 played in the Mission Trail League.
The other seven seasons, the Gryphons played as a freelance team.
Overall, Crystal Springs is 43-46 and 17-18 in league play. The Gryphons travel to Priory for a 3:30 game Friday afternoon. It’s a battle for the Pacific Coast lead as the Panthers are also 2-0 in league play.
Before MaxPreps.com and a slew of other high school football-ranking outlets came online in the Internet Age, USA TODAY was probably the only media outlet doing nationwide high school rankings.
For the longest time, there was only one Bay Area school on that national list — De La Salle in Concord.
Wednesday, a second was added to the list. For the first time, the Serra football team cracked the USA TODAY’s Top-25 high school ranking, coming in at No. 21 this week. They are the third of four California teams to make the list. Mater Dei, which beat Serra in the Open Division state championship game in 2021, is ranked No. 1. It’s rival, St. John’s Bosco, is No. 5. Long Beach Poly came in at No. 22.
There is one Thursday night game involving San Mateo County teams this week. Here is a look at that game.
Carlmont (0-3, 3-4) at Jefferson (0-3, 1-6)
The Scots were scuttled by San Mateo last week, 44-19. … The Grizzlies were gouged by Hillsdale, 27-8. … Jefferson took down Carlmont in 2021, 24-13. … Carlmont has lost three in a row. … The Scots are scoring an average of 22 points during their slide. … John Hanna went over the 1,000-yard mark with a 154-yard performance in last week’s loss. Through seven games, Hanna has rushed for 1,049 yards. … Jefferson has five straight losses and is averaging just 19 points scored per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.