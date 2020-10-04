The struggling Serra soccer team kept on scoring, much to the delight of coach Enrique Aparicio.
"We've been losing games in the last five minutes, so it was nice to be ahead by a comfortable margin and have some breathing room at the end," Aparicio said after the host Padres won a 5-1 non-league laugher over Willow Glen on Wednesday. "The team really needed this win to change the momentum and our season around."
And not a moment too soon. Serra (2-4-2) still has time to challenge for the West Catholic Athletic League championship and earn a Central Coast Section playoff berth, but must make its move fast. For that to happen it must avoid the defensive breakdowns and inconsistent offensive play that's plagued the team so far this season. The Padres flourished against a Willow Glen squad that was plenty generous in this holiday season of giving.
Penalty kick
Serra exploited Willow Glen's shoddy defense from the start, with Jay Singh drawing a penalty kick in the third minute after he was taken down in the box by the Willow Glen goalkeeper. Singh, who is a member of the United States under-18 national team, dazzled with his speed as he burst past three defenders. Daniele Proano converted the PK for a 1-0 lead. Five minutes later, Singh drilled a laser of a shot that banged off the left post. However, it didn't take the Padres long to get their second goal. Andrez Mendez connected on a one-timer after taking a nice pass from Italo Nave in the 18th minute.
In the 39th minute, Trevor Zlatunich made a nice run down the left sideline before sidestepping his defender and firing a rocket into the upper left corner. Eric Angell assisted on the play, starting the scoring play with a pass from midfield. Proano would then net his second goal, tapping the ball in from close range after Ryan Angell delivered a beautiful cross from the right sideline. Ryan Angell capped Serra's offensive outburst in the 60th minute. The junior was in perfect position to pounce on a loose ball in front of the goal after teammate Henry Jara got entangled with his defender, freeing up Angell for the score.
"We've been making young mistakes, but we have a good team and we're coming along," Aparicio said. "We've had some bad luck in our losses and we're going to turn this around. League play starts next week and we're at our best when we're allowed to play."
Talent and depth
That's not a given in the always physical WCAL, but Serra has the talent and depth to make a title run. The Padres were simply dynamite on Wednesday, using a lot of one-touch passing and strong runs that resulted in 15 shots on goal to Willow Glen's five.
The physical play was reduced to a minimum, which created a wild back-and-forth affair that played right into Serra's game. There were only eight fouls called, and the Padres used their skill to bombard the Willow Glen goal.
The Padres' Jimmy Berkuam contributed two shots on goal, goalkeeper Jon Becker was strong in net and Cody Fergusson anchored Serra's backline with a number of great defensive plays. Fergusson repeatedly thwarted Willow Glen's attacks, using his strength to ride opposing players off the ball. Serra just missed on a couple of golden scoring chances that could've made the final result even more lopsided. Mendez's header sailed just above the crossbar midway through the first half, while Ryan Angell just missed wide right from point-blank range after Zlatunich sent in a nice feed.
