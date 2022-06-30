Skyline College Athletic Hall of Famer Chris Gaggero is heading home.
The first-year manager of the Daly City Irish Joe DiMaggio squad — off to a league-best 9-1 start this season — Gaggero is in a fine position to navigate his team to the Joe D League playoffs, with the championship round in late July to be hosted by Skyline College, it was announced Wednesday.
The Joe D championships have traditionally been held at the Veterans Home of California, Yountville, but a scheduling conflict left the high school summer league — which last fielded a season in 2019 — looking for a new site. Gaggero’s alma mater Skyline came through.
“We’re really happy to be at Skyline because we didn’t have a venue for the playoffs,” Gaggero said. “We usually play at Yountville but this year it wasn’t available. So, we’re really happy to get Skyline.”
Gaggero’s team is off to a red-hot start. Calling Westmoor High School their home, the DC Irish are a hybrid of Westmoor’s and Sacred Heart Cathedral’s baseball programs. Gaggero served as the SHC freshman team pitching coach this season. He previously coached at St. Ignatius.
“It’s been a great marriage between Angelo’s guys and my JV guys and freshman guys,” Gaggero said. “They’ve really got along … and it’s really been a great thing.”
He and Westmoor baseball coach Angelo Manila joined forces as the Joe D League cobbled together 12 teams to rejuvenate the summer league for the first time in three years. The league has a different look this year, however, with players allowed to concurrently play travel baseball. The league has gotten much younger this summer as well, with many teams fielding a majority junior-varsity level roster.
The DC Irish are one of the youngest teams in the league, but that hasn’t stopped them from dominating through their first 10 games. Their only loss was a 12-2 decision June 14 against Pacifica, one of the teams with the oldest median age in the league. The DC Irish answered back last Thursday to top Pacifica 5-3.
After their only loss, the DC Irish bounced back immediately with a gem from starting pitcher Nick Fenton out of SHC, who fired a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over the SF Cardinals. Fenton worked as a reliever with SHC’s junior-varsity squad in the spring but found his footing as a starter, working with catcher Nick Au, who is coming off his freshman season at Westmoor.
“It was a really big breakthrough for him,” Gaggero said.
Gaggero wasn’t expecting to coach at SHC in the spring. He had a change of heart after a family tragedy though. His father Ron Gaggero died January 9 after a battle with cancer. It was at the funeral service that longtime Sacred Heart Cathedral varsity baseball coach Brian Morgan asked him to join his coaching staff at the San Francisco private high school.
Gaggero said he was impressed that not only Morgan, but the entire SHC varsity baseball team, attended the funeral of his father, a Bay Area baseball legend who played third base for the 1957 national champion Cal baseball team.
“I was very touched,” Gaggero said. “Brian asked me to coach the freshman team, and I agreed, and I had a fantastic time.”
In addition to Au, Westmoor boasts its best player in Javi Manila — a leadoff spark plug and the team’s shortstop — on the DC Irish roster, as well as Mick Osorio, who earned the pitching win Tuesday in a 10-1 win over the SF Cardinals. Benny Delrosario from Summit Shasta has also emerged as a key player.
“Solid team all throughout,” said Angelo Manila. “We have pitching depth. We are defensively really sound. It’s a mainly JV heavy team. Even though we’re playing 18U teams, we’re pretty heavy with the 16s, we even have a few freshmen. … It’s a talent-laden team. That’s what we hang our hats on.”
