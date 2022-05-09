For the first time since 2004, the Skyline Trojans are heading to the second round of the California Community College baseball playoffs.
The No. 5-ranked Trojans (32-8) finished off a first-round sweep Saturday with a 9-8 win over No. 10 Modesto Junior College at Trojan Diamond. But things got interesting in the ninth for Skyline’s top-notch pitching staff. Very interesting.
With Modesto (24-16) playing as the home team in Game 2 of the best-of-three series at Skyline, the Trojans took a 9-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth, only to see Modesto rally for five runs in its final at-bat.
“It got a little interesting,” Trojans manager Tony Brunicardi said, “a little more interesting than we wanted it to be. But the best thing about this club is we’ve been resilient all year. They’ve had some bad things happen ... but they’ve always responded. And that was a test to their mental toughness.”
Reliever Matt Bergen opened the ninth with Skyline not intending to turn to its closer Michael Sarhatt. Bergen got just one out, though, while being charged with three runs on a hit, a hit batsman and a walk. The Trojans turned to Sarhatt with the bases loaded, and he was greeted by a two-run double from Carlos Vasquez.
A balk and two RBI knocks later, Modesto had the potential tying and winning runs on first and second base with two outs, but Sarhatt delivered a clutch slider to induce a grounder to shortstop Jace Jeremiah, who made a rangy play and tossed to second baseman Trey Zahursky to end it.
“Michael did a good job,” Brunicardi said. “He continued to make pitches after some balls had not been hit hard, but just found some holes.”
Skyline’s bats came to life in the third. Amid a 1-1 tie, the Trojans rallied for five runs in the third. No. 9 hitter Jeremy Chong gave Skyline the lead with an RBI double. Jeremy Keller followed with an RBI single; two runs scored on an infield error off the bat of Max Coupe; and Sarhatt delivered a sacrifice fly to cap the rally.
The Trojans scored twice more in the fourth and one run in the fifth.
Skyline starting pitcher Conor Hourigan worked six innings to earn the win, yielding three runs on six hits. His record improves to 10-2. He is currently one of just six double-digit winner in the state.
“Him and Rowan (Barnes) have been phenomenal at the top of the rotation, and [Beinto Valle-Jhanda] have been great, but I’ve had nothing but confidence handing the ball to anyone in our bullpen,” Brunicardi said.
Relievers Levi Stubbles and Nick Balch each fired one inning of scoreless baseball.
The Trojans now hit the road for the second round of the playoffs. Skyline travels to No. 4 Feather River, opening play in Quincy Friday at 2 p.m. Game 2 is slated for Saturday at 1 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for Sunday at noon.
Brunicardi said Skyline has not matched up with Feather River for over 10 years.
“You just focus on what you do,” Brunicardi said. “And you have some reports that youo have, some advanced scouting reports you can get … but you just focus on the things that have gotten you where you are.”
