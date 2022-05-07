The Trojans came out swinging to open the California Community College baseball playoffs.
Fifth-ranked Skyline College (31-8) scored early and often in Friday’s best-of-three Northern California playoff opener, claiming a 15-6 victory over No. 10 Modesto Junior College at Trojan Diamond. The Trojans resume play on their home field Saturday at 11 a.m. (with a doubleheader nightcap, if necessary) one win away from reaching the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
Freshman first baseman Michael Sarhatt (Serra) paced the Trojans with a 4-for-4 day, including two home runs and six RBIs. Freshman second baseman Trey Zahursky (Capuchino) added three hits with a homer and three RBIs. Skyline totaled 18 hits in the contest, with each of its starting nine tabbing at least one hit.
“We swung the bats extremely well today,” said Skyline manager Tony Brunicardi, a 2003 Burlingame graduate. “Sarhatt was the beneficiary of it, he got the two home runs … but literally, 1 through 9 in our order were really good today.”
Over his past four games, Sarhatt has produced two four-hit performances and is 16 for 27 with three homers over his past seven games.
“For the past five weeks he’s really taken a turn and figured some things out, and I’m extremely proud of him,” Brunicardi said.
For all the power production Friday — Skyline added five doubles and a triple — the Trojans got on the board for a single run in the bottom of the first courtesy of some small-ball fundamentals. Jesse Pierce led off the frame with a double. Then Jeremy Keller (Terra Nova) moved him over with a groundball to the right side of the infield, and Jace Jeremiah (Aragon) drove him in with a sacrifice fly.
“We talk as an offense a lot … about being able to attack teams in different ways, whether it be on the base paths, playing small ball, or when the opportunity comes, we can hit a couple doubles in a row, that’s always nice too,” Brunicardi said.
Then the floodgates opened. In the second inning, Zahursky connected for a two-run home run to make it 3-0. Due to a glut of infielders, the left-handed hitting Zahursky didn’t get consistent playing time to start the season. He has started seven of Skyline’s last eight games, though, going 10 for 23 to up his season average to .345.
“Trey’s a very mature young man and one of our leaders and even through his scuffles early, he stuck with the process,” Brunicardi said. “And now that he’s been in the order on an everyday basis, it’s allowed him to let the game come to him … and he’s taken off.”
Max Coupe (Menlo-Atherton), Dominic Meza (Serra) and Sarhatt added RBI knocks in a three-run third. Sarhatt then blasted a two-run homer in the fifth.
Modesto (24-14) scored four runs in the top of the sixth, but Skyline answered with four runs of its own in the bottom of the frame, with RBI singles from Sarhatt and Zahursky before Cam Grant (Aragon) capped the inning with a two-run double.
Sarhatt added a two-run home run in the seventh. Keller had an RBI single in the eighth.
Freshman right-hander Rowan Barnes (Menlo-Atherton) worked 5 2/3 innings to earn the win, upping his record to 9-2. Josh Mathiesen (El Camino) followed with 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (zero earned) and Adrian Frias-Gonzalez (Sacred Heart Cathedral) closed it out with two scoreless innings.
“This club does a pretty good job of staying in the moment and they really enjoy each other,” Brunicardi said. “So, this whole week we’ve been talking about one game at a time … and today they came out relaxed and playing for each other, but with a competitive environment. It was a lot of fun.”
Softball
No. 1 CSM 9, No. 16 Solano 0, 5 innings
Pitchers Kealani Cardona (Hillsdale) and Tori Cortez combined on a one-hitter as the Bulldogs won their 28th game in a row as they drubbed the Falcons in the first game of the Northern California regional playoff series.
Solano (16-23) had no answer for CSM (38-2). The Bulldogs scored three runs in the first, one in the second and all but ended things with a five-run third. The game was called after Solano batted in the top of the fifth because of the eight-run mercy rule.
Logan Bonetti (Carlmont) drilled a two-run homer, while Chloe Moffitt (Half Moon Bay) doubled and drove in a pair as well. Sarah Giles collected three hits, including a double, and drove in a run, while Jada Walker (San Mateo) had two hits and an RBI.
The best-of-three series continues at noon Saturday.
