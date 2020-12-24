After writing my column about the San Jose State football team a couple weeks ago, I received an email from a SJSU alumnus who, as a supporter of the school’s football team, gave credit to school president Mary Papazian and athletic director Marie Tuite for the athletic department’s recent rise.
Looks like he was right. According to several reports Wednesday, the school was working on a contract extension to keep head coach Brent Brennan in the fold for the foreseeable future.
And that’s how a college athletic department builds success. Coming off the Spartans’ dominant 34-20 win over Boise State to claim the Mountain West Conference championship last Saturday and complete a perfect 7-0 regular season, Sparty fans’ biggest concern was Brennan being lured away to greener pastures.
All one has to do it look at now-former Boise State head coach, Bryan Harsin, who Tuesday accepted the job at Auburn University. Moving from mid-major Division I programs to top-25 programs is a common occurrence for college coaches and the fear was Brennan would simply use SJSU as a stepping stone.
It’s hard to leave home once you’re there, however. If there ever was a home-grown coach, it’s Brennan. A Redwood City native who graduated from St. Francis in Mountain View, Brennan started his coaching career under Steve Nicolopulos at Woodside High School in 1996.
He also had a long association with SJSU before taking over the head coaching reins prior to the 2017 season, serving in various assistant coach capacities from 2005 to 2010. Brennan is about as local as a college coach you’ll find and he knows there is local talent waiting to be mined. He’s been striking gold since he got the Spartans’ job and now the administration wants to make it worth his while to stay.
In Brennan’s four years leading the Spartans, he has improved the team’s record each year. Last season, SJSU was in the running for a bowl until the final week of the season and the win over Boise State earned the Spartans their first bowl game — the New Year’s Eve Arizona Bowl against 8-2 Ball State — since the 2015 Cure Bowl.
***
This time of year was usually reserved for the Daily Journal’s “Fall Athletes of the Year” — our thrice-yearly look at the best athletes in each season’s sports.
It was the perfect time: with schools on vacation and many coaches not scheduling much because of holiday trips, there was plenty of time and room in the newspaper to crank out eight feature stories that would help carry us through to the start of the new year, when league play usually began.
Obviously, that will not be the case this year. For the first time since I started working on the Peninsula in 2001, the Daily Journal will not feature the best athletes from the first three months of the school year.
And it sucks. Like athletes and coaches who know nothing else, the pandemic has been tough for those of us who cover high school sports. Not only because of the game action, but because of the people I encounter in the course of my job. The coaches, administrators, fans, athletes, scorekeepers, clock operators, support staff — all the people that make high school sports what it is. Without them, the whole thing falls apart.
It seems that the restart of high school athletics will never get here — even though we now have guidelines and a timeline that suggests some competition can begin next month. Until I’m actually out covering an event, I’ll continue to scrape and grind to bring to the readers whatever I can to keep you connected to the world of high school sports.
If you’re looking to get me something for Christmas, I just want two things: I want everyone to mask up and to maintain their social distance. We need to bring down the rate of positive tests, not only for the safety of the community, but to give high school athletes a chance to compete again. Yes, it is hard to be away from friends and family for the holidays, but I appeal to your sense of doing what is best for the community.
I ask all of this in the hope that the new year brings with it the start of some kind of competition. Hopefully, 2021 is the year that cross country and swim meets, and girls’ golf matches get unprecedented coverage — three of the four sports that can be played in the purple tier beginning Jan. 25.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.