College football experts have always believed if a California school could keep in-state recruits, that school could compete with anyone in the nation.
It appears San Jose State is conducting that experiment and while no one will compare SJSU to Alabama, the Spartans are certainly opening eyes this season.
After being an afterthought for the better part of the last 20, 30 years, head coach Brent Brennan has turned around the moribund program, with a heavy emphasis on local and state talent. The Spartans went 5-7 in 2019, contending for a bowl bid until the final weeks of the season.
After Saturday’s 35-24 win over Hawaii, SJSU is a perfect 5-0 and one could make the argument SJSU is the best college program in the state this season. It’s 2020. Would you expect anything less? With five victories, SJSU has the most wins of any team in the state. USC is second with four wins.
This year’s Spartan squad has 104 players on the roster, 93 of whom went to high school in California. Of those 93, 35 are from the greater Bay Area — from Marin County to Salinas to Livermore. Of those 35, 19 are from Central Coast Section schools. For San Mateo County fans, the most recognizable name would be Terence Loville, a freshman out of Serra.
Any sports fan who was born and raised in the Bay Area roots, to some extent, for San Jose State. If you didn’t go to Cal or Stanford, the San Jose football program is everyone’s dark-horse favorite. You may not know the names of the players, and they certainly aren’t on television every week, but if you’re a Bay Area sports fan, you’re always pulling for Sparty to be relevant.
And this year, they are relevant. The SJSU defense has been huge this year, allowing a Mountain West Conference-best 16 points per game. Kyle Harmon, a junior linebacker from Freedom High School in Antioch, leads the conference in tackles with more than 12 per game.
On the offensive side, the Spartans are averaging more than 30 points per game.
The one drawback to the season is SJSU won’t play Boise State or Fresno State. The Broncos are also undefeated in conference play at 4-0, while the Bulldogs are one of those teams that has some national recognition. Both those games were canceled because of COVID concerns.
But as coaches say, you can only play the team that is in front of you. For San Jose State, that’s been five teams from the Mountain West Conference and five wins.
For years, many Bay Area players didn’t want to stick around and play at SJSU if they had other options. The drawbacks to SJSU were always it was a commuter school with no football tradition. Maybe this group of players is changing that perception. With the Spartan coaching staff making a concerted effort to recruit in their backyard and at the state level, maybe they can change the perception of SJSU athletics because everyone wants to play for a winner and that’s exactly what the Spartans are doing this season.
But back to this being 2020: the Spartans, who wrap up the regular season Friday night against University of Nevada in Las Vegas, could finish the year 6-0 and have their season be over. The college football bowl season is no guarantee this year and it would be so 2020 for SJSU to go undefeated, only not to be invited to a bowl game.
During the pandemic, Menlo College has been spotlighting former Oaks players. Monday, former San Mateo High School soccer standout Ryan Onizuka was featured. Onizuka, a 2016 Menlo graduate who was part of the Bearcats squad that shared the 2012 Central Coast Section title with Willow Glen, went on to put together a record-setting career with the Oaks. The midfielder ranked in the top-5 in assists (first), points (second) and goals scored (fourth). He is the only player in program history to score at least 20 goals and notch 20 assists for his career, finishing with 21 goals and 21 assists in four seasons.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
