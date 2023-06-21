Six athletes who left their mark on San Mateo County sports scene comprise the latest class for induction to the Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame at a ceremony Thursday evening.
David Bakhtiari, Horace Hinshaw, Mike Lewis, Eddie Mack, Nicole Quigley-Borg and Maddie Price will be the 33rd class inducted since the hall’s inception in 1989.
Bakhtiari is a 2009 graduate of Serra High School before going on to a prolific college and professional football career. He spent spent three years at University of Colorado before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers during the 2013 NFL Draft. During his 11-year career, Bakhtiari has twice been named a first-team All Pro is 2018 and 2020. Three times he was named to the All Pro second team and is a three time Pro Bowl selection. His older brother, Eric, a 2003 Burlingame graduate, also went on to an NFL career.
Hinshaw spent more than 50 years as a reporter with the Pacifica Tribune. He was hired to cover sports in 1969, moving his way to sports editor and eventually managing editor.
Lewis has been a longtime throwing coach for the San Mateo County Community College District. Starting his coaching career at Skyline College, Lewis has spent more than 30 years at College of San Mateo, coaching discus, shot put, javelin and hammer throwers. He has led several athletes to league, section, state and national championships. He has also coached a handful of Olympians. A standout athlete himself, Lewis was inducted into the San Francisco Prep Hall of Fame in 1984 after his football, basketball and track career at Lincoln High School. His brother, Pat Lewis, and wife, Nicole Carroll Lewis, were inducted into the SMCHOF in 2019.
Mack, who died last month at the age of 95, was a record-setting track athlete at Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. After graduating San Mateo High School and spending time at College of San Mateo, Mack became the first track athlete in Cal Poly-SLO history to earn an individual championship when he won the California Collegiate Athletic Association long jump title in 1949. He went on to set a school record in 1950, one that stood for 11 years. He won four straight CCAA long jump championships.
Quigley-Borg, a 1998 Capuchino graduate, led the CSM softball team to the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association state championship. Quigley-Borg took over the Bulldogs’ program beginning the 2006 season, after two seasons serving as an assistant to Tom Martinez. During her playing days, Quigley-Borg won three Central Coast Section championships playing for Capuchino. After a stellar two-year stint at CSM, where she compiled 16 shutouts and a 0.58 ERA her sophomore year, Quigley-Borg transferred to University of Tennessee, going 9-11 with a 3.42 ERA over her final two seasons.
Price, a 2014 Menlo School graduate, was a standout track runner, while also dabbling in basketball, winning a CCS title on the hardcourt her junior year. Price won the CCS 200 and 400 championships in both 2013 and 2014, ultimately finishing second in the 400 at the state meet. She was the 2013 San Mateo Daily Journal Girls’ Athlete of the Year and in 2014 was the Daily Journal Girls’ Track Athlete of the Year. She would go on to be a six-time All-American runner at Duke University, even setting the school record in the 100 in 2016. Price would go on to represent Canada at the international level and was part of the 4x400 Canada relay team that finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (which were held in 2022).
