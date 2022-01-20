Friday night was a good night for the Carson family. Youngest child Lexi tipped off the evening with her Hillsdale junior varsity game at San Mateo. The family then hustled over to Hillsdale to watch middle child Brady and the Hillsdale boys host San Mateo. That still left them all enough time to drive up the hill to check out oldest child J.D. play with the College of San Mateo men’s team.
Mom Jenna Carson said a good time was had by all.
Then she checked her messages.
“I was getting calls from parents of girls’ players, in tears,” Carson said, who is actively involved with athletics at Hillsdale. “Calls about the girls not feeling heard, not feeling like they belong.”
Fair or not, most basketball interest is driven by the boys’ game. If given a choice, the casual fan will most likely choose to watch the boys play. Which is what made the Friday night quads in the Peninsula Athletic League so poplar. It was a chance to watch four teams — two JV and two varsity games, boys and girls. One ticket got four games. What a deal!
But with the PAL Board of Managers deciding to do away with quads in light of the ongoing COVID issues and the San Mateo Union High School District taking even more stringent measures, many families are being forced to choose. Now the boys varsity and girls varsity games tip off at the same time at two different sites, forcing parents and the student body to decide which game to watch.
“Girls game at San Mateo (last Friday)? Crickets,” Carson said.
Listening to her kids complain about the fact that they can’t cheer each other on has spurred Carson and other parents to implore those decisions makers to, at the very least, make modifications to the schedule. Carson is asking to put the two varsity teams together at one site and have the junior varsity games played at the other.
“We know the quad ship has sailed. Schools want no more than two games in a night,” Carson said. “Families and kids want to set up for varsity back-to-backs. … It’s still kind of the same idea. It’s still two games at two sites.”
In a perfect world, schools in the SMUHSD would have this change in place by this Friday as the games scheduled are the teams who will play each other twice in PAL South Division play. Carson’s and others’ hopes would be to have it in place to allow each school to host one of the varsity doubleheaders.
At worst, Carson hopes work can be done now to possibly have varsity doubleheaders for Senior Night festivities at the end of the season. It would require some schools to give up a home date, but it’s not completely unattainable.
“Parents have been working for this since November for varsity back-to-backs,” Carson said. “Now we’re down to crunch time.”
If that solution is too much to ask, Carson has an even more simple workaround.
“They could have staggered (start) times,” Carson suggested, adding a girls’ game could be scheduled for 6 p.m. and the boys’ at 7:30 p.m.
“Right now, a principal could call another principal and say, ‘Let’s get this done.’”
***
It appears the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course in Belmont is gaining more support for staying open. Last week, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to “adopt a resolution in support of renewal of the license between San Francisco Public Utilities Commission and San Mateo County Community College District for continued operation of the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course.”
