There are not a lot of similarities between the cities of Burlingame and Half Moon Bay. One has an Apple Store, the other a feed store.
But when looking at each town’s high school football team, they are almost carbon copies of each other.
“We have a pretty healthy rivalry because we are so similar,” said HMB head coach Keith Holden. “They do things well and they’ve done things well for years because [Burlingame head coach John Philipopoulos’] program is similar to us.”
There is a line in the movie “Rudy” in which Charles S. Dutton’s character tells Sean Astin’s Rudy, “You’re 5-foot nothing, a hundred and nothing.”
That quote can be attributed to both the Burlingame and Half Moon Bay football teams, who are rarely bigger than the other team — in both player and roster size. Philiopopoulos said his center weighs 160 pounds. Half Moon Bay center Colton Henry, who is listed at 5-11, 215 pounds, approached the line of scrimmage for the first play against M-A and looming over the ball on the other side was M-A’s 6-9, 300-pound defensive tackle Soane Fa’asolo, who is committed to University of Washington.
And yet, size is nothing but a number. In the high school game, discipline and execution goes a long way and Holden and Philipopoulos get the max out of their players. So it should come as no great surprise that both the Panthers and the Cougars pulled out dramatic, last-minute wins last week. Last Thursday, Burlingame drove the length of the field with under two minutes to play and no timeouts and scored with under eight seconds to play to stun Aragon, 14-10.
A night later, HMB took down M-A, 22-21, using a goal-line stand and a huge sack to prevent the Bears from winning the game.
Both teams bring a mentality of toughness, determination and will to win. Does the coastside have anything to do with it? Is there something in the salty ocean air that turns high school athletes into football players?
Maybe there is something to that. Both head coaches grew up on the coast — Philipopoulos is a 1991 Oceana grad and Holden graduated Half Moon Bay in 1992. Both cut their football teeth under legendary coaches — Jack Coolidge at HMB and Bill Gray at Oceana. While Holden eventually returned to his alma mater, Philipopoulos took what he learned under Gray and has been applying it at Burlingame for the last 21 seasons.
Both still live in their respective hometowns.
“It just has to do with doing things the right way,” Philipopoulos said. “That was kind of the way Coach Gray did it.”
I covered a few De La Salle games in the late-1990s, including the 1998 North Coast Section championship game when DLS beat the brakes off Castro Valley, 55-13. I, literally, saw DLS getting off the bus before that game and remember thinking, “THAT’S De La Salle?”
Much like HMB and Burlingame, the Spartans were loaded with average-looking players. But get them on the field, they went on “1” and ran their veer offense to perfection. Next thing you know, they have a 40-point lead and it’s a running clock the rest of the way.
The comparisons to DLS and any other team are few, but the eye test is one in which both HMB and Burlingame are similar to those streaking DLS squads: they may not look like much during warmups, but they are more disciplined and execute better than a lot of teams.
And when the Cougars and Panthers seemed outmatched, they somehow manage to stay in games and pull out wins.
“I don’t think we’re scaring anyone coming off the bus,” Philipopoulos said of his squad. “But I think our kids deserve all the credit in the world (for the win over Aragon). They stepped up when we needed them the most.”
But even the most disciplined team and one that executes plays correctly needs a little more and that’s where Holden believes his Cougars have the advantage. He said he was listening to a podcast about what makes Jamaican sprinters among the best in the world, despite having sub-standard and — in some cases, non-existent — training facilities.
“[The podcast host] boiled it down to they really care a lot about [being the best],” Holden said. “I feel like our kids really care a lot about [playing football the right way].”
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
