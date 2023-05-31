SACRAMENTO — Hillsdale slugger Jackson Sierra sure did make up for lost time.
The senior cleanup hitter crushed two home runs in Tuesday’s CIF NorCal Baseball Division IV opener, leading the No. 5-seed Knights to a 10-3 victory over No. 4 Leroy Greene Academy at Orchard Park. It was the first multi-homer game of Sierra’s life.
Backed by starting pitcher Josh Mayol’s complete-game victory, it was a historic win for Hillsdale (20-9), playing in its first-ever Northern California regional game. And Sierra was happy to take a bite of some of that history, having missed last Thursday’s Central Coast Section Division V championship game.
“I was so excited that I got to play today,” Sierra said.
With Hillsdale’s graduation ceremony held earlier last Thursday, Sierra was one of the team’s seniors that opted to go on Hillsdale’s graduation trip to Santa Cruz instead of playing in the CCS finals. He got the opportunity to celebrate the Knights’ first-ever CCS title his own way, as he watched the game on his cellphone on the bus ride to Santa Cruz.
“I got to celebrate on the bus on the way down to [Santa Cruz],” Sierra said. “It was tough, but it all worked out.”
The Knights needed their senior power hitter to step up Tuesday after a wild start to regional opener. Hillsdale rallied for three runs in the top of the first inning, sending nine batters to the plate. But Leroy Greene (20-2) — coming off its first section championship in program history, winning San Joaquin Section Division VI title — answered back with three runs in the bottom of the first to tie it 3-3.
After both teams were retired in order in the second, Sierra gave the Knights the lead by leading off the third with a solo bomb to left-center field. Then, with the Knights leading 4-3, they rallied for four runs in the fourth, capped by a three-run blast by Sierra. The right-handed hitting slugger now has five homers on the year.
“I think I was just seeing the ball well,” Sierra said. “I don’t know. I swung and — I don’t know. I really don’t know where it came from. It’s never happened before.”
Mayol did the rest, seeming to get stronger as the day wore on. The junior left-hander allowed just four hits while striking out 10 and set down 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.
“That felt great,” Mayol said. “I definitely had to settle down a little bit after the first couple innings, and I pulled through.”
Mayol, too, is making up for lost time. Now in his first varsity season, the southpaw missed his sophomore season due to an arm injury. He opened 2023 on a short leash, with Hillsdale monitoring his usage and limiting him to a strict pitch count.
During the regular season, he worked into the seventh inning just once, working 6 1/3 innings May 13 in a no-decision against Mills. Mayol has now fired back-to-back complete games in the playoffs, going the distance in the CCS semifinals in Hillsdale’s 2-1 win over Monte Vista Christian.
“Feeling good,” Mayol said. “Pain free.”
While Leroy Greene’s starting pitcher didn’t make it out of the first inning — in fact, he didn’t record an out — it seemed Mayol might meet the same fate.
Hillsdale rallied for three quick runs, with Ethan Belloni smacking a leadoff double, Jake Belloni singling, and Aidan Sakai producing an RBI single to get on the board. Sierra got hit by a pitch, then Mayol came through with an RBI single to make it 2-0. Leroy Greene manager Jesse Russell then went to the bullpen, bringing ace right-hander Isaiah McKee on in relief. The Knights scratched across one more against the junior when Joseph Hoskins got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to push home Sierra.
But McKee escaped the jam, leaving the bases loaded. And the Lions’ offense answered right back. Mayol struck out the first two batters he faced, but Korey Ramson sparked a two-out rally with a double to left-center. Drew Perry, the Sacramento Metro Athletic League MVP, got hit by a pitch. Then Tyson Beyah hit a smash to second baseman Sonny Sylvestri’s backhand, with the ball careening off his glove and Ramson dashing all the way around from second to score. Josh Gould followed with a two-run triple to right to tie it 3-3.
“We went far from home, wasn’t feeling too comfortable,” Mayol said. “But then I settled down.”
He sure did, allowing just two more hits on the day. Mayol’s record improves to 4-0 on the season, having settled in as the Knights’ No. 2 starter behind right-handed ace Nick Strezo.
“How we did with him is we made sure that he was going to be our strong guy at the end of the season,” Knights manager Willie Baroncini said.
Hillsdale added on in addition to Sierra’s home runs. In the four-run fourth, the Knights loaded the bases with three straight walks from Sylvestri, Ethan Belloni and Jake Belloni. Sakai followed with a sacrifice fly, setting the stage for Sierra’s three-run shot.
In the sixth, the Knights started a two-out rally. Sakai singled to right and the Lions opted to walk Sierra intentionally. Mayol made them pay by belting a one-hopped off the right-field wall for a two-run double.
Mayol went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and on the mound seemed like he had plenty left in the tank, even as he notched his 10th strikeout to end it.
“After the fourth, fifth inning, I was pretty confident I would close it out,” Mayol said.
With the win, Hillsdale advances to the Nor Cal semifinals, traveling Thursday to face No. 1 Sutter. First pitch is schedule for 4 p.m.
The Knights will face another glut of absences for the semifinals as a group of eight seniors leave Wednesday on a graduation trip to Hawaii.
“We’re just going to play baseball like we have been playing baseball,” Baroncini said. “The guys we have, they’ve been in our lineup.”
