The side-arm delivery was something of a survival tactic for Nick Lopez.
Lopez has endured an injury-plagued pitching career. A 2018 graduate of Serra, he underwent his first arm surgery before he even attended high school, having bone spurs removed from his elbow following his eighth-grade year. But that was nothing compared to the litany of arm injuries that cost him his 2021 season at Stanford.
The last time Lopez pitched for the Cardinal was March 7, 2020, just prior to his sophomore year being shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. That outing against Kansas State was the worst of his collegiate career, and an MRI soon thereafter revealed why. The left-hander was diagnosed with a torn labrum, a torn bicep, a SLAP tear and a torn rotator cuff.
“So, it was kind of the whole nine yards,” Lopez said.
Lopez comes from a family of doctors. His mother Gurpreet is a doctor of internal medicine, and his father Rudy is a pediatrician. And Lopez himself is a pre-med student, having time during the COVID quarantines discovering a passion for cancer research.
Yet when it came to consulting a doctor about his arm injuries, he was terrified.
“I was kind of scared because the last time I saw a doctor I was out for two years,” Lopez said.
Despite the long list of arm injuries, Lopez opted to not undergo surgery this time. He missed the 2021 season, nonetheless, rehabilitating his injuries and reinventing himself on the mound. The solution was repurposing his throwing motion to deliver a baseball the only way he could anymore, to drop down with a sidearm release.
“I was struggling,” Lopez said. “It definitely wasn’t easy. But I kind of talked to myself and said if you’re going to do this you’ve kind of got to go for it.”
Lopez returned to the mound this summer for the Kalamazoo Growlers of the Northwoods League. He is one of four Stanford players on the team, along with Sacred Heart Prep graduate Nate Fleischli. With the exception of an ERA-inflating outing in his last appearance — he gave up five runs in one inning of work Wednesday against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters — he was solid through his first seven outings.
In his Kalamazoo debut July 6 against the Kokomo Jackrabbits, he entered with two on and no outs in the fifth inning and navigated the inning by allowing just one inherited run to score, albeit the go-ahead run, striking out the side in an eventual 4-3 Growlers loss. But the strong outing quickly made an impression on Kalamazoo pitching coach Joey Romence.
“Right then and there we knew he was a competitor and knew he was going to compete for the team,” Romence said.
Reinventing himself didn’t come easy for Lopez.
At the recommendation of Stanford pitching coach Thomas Eager, Lopez converted to a midrange sidearm delivery. The Cardinal have had success in this department. Senior closer Zach Grech saved 13 games in 2021 using a similar approach from the right-hand side.
It was some offbeat advice from Grech that helped Lopez refine his mechanics. As a redshirt, Lopez was not allowed to travel with Stanford on road trips during the regular season. So, while the Cardinal were on the road, he took Grech’s advice by taking a pair of headphones with him and cranking up some music while finding his rhythm with the new arm slot.
“They would go on the road, and I was just throw on my headphones and just throw for hours,” Lopez said.
Lopez is now hitting his stride in Kalamazoo.
“It feels great,” Lopez said. “My arm, obviously, hasn’t and probably will never feel like it did before all this went down. But it’s more comfortable and, honestly, it’s just given me more confidence, because I haven’t been confident since before COVID when all this hit.”
Fleischli cracks the rotation
Fleischli is looking to put himself back on the map this summer as well.
As a sophomore at Stanford in 2021, the right-hander pitched in just four games, all in relief, seeing his last action March 13 against UC Irvine.
At the outset of the Northwoods League season, Fleischli was assigned to the bullpen. But on July 5 against the Traverse City Pit Spitters, he cracked the starting rotation and has been there ever since, posting a 4-1 record through five starts.
“Nate’s looking good, as well as another competitor,” Romence said.
Fleischli’s most impressive came July 11 against the Battle Creek Bombers when he fired six innings of no-hit ball before being removed for reaching the mandatory pitch count. The Growlers bullpen went on to yield two hits in a 9-1 victory.
