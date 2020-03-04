There is shot efficiency, and then there is what Sacred Heart Prep did in the second half of Tuesday’s Nor Cal opener.
Trailing by 2 at the half, the Gators missed just one shot through the first 12 minutes of the second half to blaze to a 61-40 victory over Alameda in the CIF Northern California Division II boys’ basketball opener Tuesday night in Atherton.
Senior guard Jai Deshpande finished like fiend, leading a transition attack that saw No. 3-seeded SHP hit 11 of its first 12 shots to start the half.
“Tonight, it was just efficiency on every level,” Sacred Heart Prep head coach Tony Martinelli said. “And you have to do that at this stage of the game. When you get to Nor Cals, you can’t mix those things up at all. And I thought they really stuck to it.”
Deshpande finished with 10 points as one of three Gators to notch double-digit scoring. Sophomore forward Emmer Nichols added 10 points, while senior center Charlie Selna scored a team-high 14.
“At halftime, our goal was just to pick up the energy,” Deshpande said. “This could be our last game, especially for the seniors. So, we wanted to push the ball, take a lot of high-percentage shots around the basket. But it starts at the defensive end — playing well, getting steals.”
The Gators (22-5 overall) had to tinker with the game plan at the half after No. 14 Alameda (19-11) finished the first half on a 7-2 run. Hornets guard Elijah Caliz drilled a 3 with 2:28 to go before the break to tie it 22-22. Then junior James Cibull drove the middle for a 7-foot running jumper to give the Hornets a 24-22 lead.
But after the two teams traded buckets to push score to 28-28 early in the second half, Martinelli called a timeout with his team in the half-court set. The Gators responded out of the timeout by icing a perimeter 3-pointer from Nichols to set off a 7-point run.
Deshpande followed with an aggressive transition layup, cutting to the cylinder for an underhand layup and tumbling to the floor hard in the aftermath. Selna then bulled in for a post-up 2.
Alameda forward Josh Niusulu — who scored a game-high 15 points — kept the pressure on through the third quarter. The senior responded with a corner 3, followed by a transition layup to cut SHP’s lead to 35-33.
But Selna finished the third quarter with a bucket as the Gators throttled to an 11-1 run. Selna, a 6-7, old-school presence in the paint, finished a rebound shy of a double-double with nine rebounds while adding four blocked shots.
“I think old-school basketball needs to have its place in high school basketball as well,” Martinelli said. “Everyone seems to want to go to that five-out look and guys like Charlie aren’t as good in that type of look. So, guys like that, where it makes the defense think about him when he does get down there, it’s pretty tough to stop because not a lot of teams are working against that anymore. So, that’s a huge advantage to have a guy like him.”
SHP outscored Alameda 17-5 in the final quarter, putting the game out of reach with long perimeter 3s from seniors James Pleasants and Everett Banks.
The Gators finished the night shooting 52%, including 76.2% in the second half.
“We’re tough to play against when we’re in transition; most teams are,” Martinelli said. “That’s been the key to our success and scoring in the 60s. Against Bellarmine and Riordan (in the Central Coast Section Open Division tournament) we didn’t get to those numbers because we didn’t have a lot of transition points. That’s just the way it’s been this year for us.”
Alameda committed 17 turnovers to that of 11 by SHP.
Deshpande was quiet in the first quarter but got the Gators going in transition in the second.
With SHP trailing 17-14, the senior opened the quarter slipping underneath all alone for a bounce pass from Pleasants to score the lay-in. Then, running the court off one of Alameda’s 10 turnovers in the half, Deshpande put the Gators ahead 18-17 by gliding under the rim for a reverse layup.
“He’s incredible finishing around the basket, even with guys on him; it’s even better when there’s no one there,” Martinelli said. “But his defense really translated to the offense. He had a lot of energy on the defensive end and that became the offensive side too because it all ramped up together.”
Then sophomore Aidan Braccia got in on the action, working for a steal to send the fast break up the court to Deshpande for a breakaway dunk to put the Gators up 20-17.
“You’ve just got to match the energy of the other team,” Deshpande said. “I mean, they’re coming out with a lot of energy in our place, a chip on their shoulder. And I think just the mindset of it being our last game, just that adrenaline really carried us.”
The Gators now advance to the second round of the Nor Cal tournament, playing host for a second straight game. It is the first time SHP has hosted two Nor Cal playoff games since 2011-12. No. 6 Branson travels to Atherton on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
