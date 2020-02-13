There remains only one blemish on Sacred Heart Prep’s regular-season record.
Said blemish came Jan. 22 in a tie at Harker-San Jose, a game in which SHP let a 2-goal lead slip away.
Friday’s regular-season finale was a different story, as the Gators went up by 2 by the half and added on to take down Harker 3-0 at Palatella Field. With the win, SHP (11-0-1 WBAL, 17-0-1 overall) wraps up the outright West Bay Athletic League championship, and finishes with an undefeated regular-season record for the second straight year.
“This team, more than any team we’ve ever had before in previous years, is one of the most talented teams we’ve had in program history,” Gators head coach Guillermo Talancon Jr. said. “Our … exciting, attacking-oriented soccer is what we look to play. And the boys have done it day in and day out.”
Senior midfielder Kevin Box scored two goals, including the kill shot in the 61st minute, heading in a corner kick from Ethan Veghte, to cap the day’s scoring.
Box has been integral to the Gators’ growing dynasty. In his fourth year of varsity soccer, the senior has seen the turnaround after just two years ago when the middling program missed the Central Coast Section playoffs after settling six matches by way of tie.
“There’s really been a change of culture,” Box said. “Into my freshman year, and into my sophomore year, we just weren’t very hungry. We weren’t a championship team. … And there’s really been a change of culture. The boys are really coming to practice every day, going into the weight room and just working our asses off. We want to win. We want to go far and do as best as we can do.”
Now, the Gators are looking to qualify for the CCS Open Division tournament for the first time in program history. SHP nearly made the cut last season, but settled for the No. 1 seed in the Division I tournament. The team’s only loss on the year came in the CCS semifinals 2-1 to Monterey.
“We looked to build off last year,” Talancon said. “We had a lot of returners, a lot of really veteran players who knew exactly what it took day in and day out to perform at the highest level possible. But, for me, I’m just proud to be able to help the boys create a cohesive vision.”
That vision came full circle Wednesday as the Gators pressured early and often. Through the opening 20 minutes, SHP’s ball control was flawless, maintaining a steady attack that saw them jump out to an early 2-0 lead.
“This is how we try to play,” SHP midfielder Alex Moretti said. “But today in particular we just came out not afraid to set the tone, just get the ball down and play our way and attack. Last game against Harker, we were on our heels a little bit. They figured out how to get in behind us. But we adjusted from that game, got the ball down and made sure we set the tone from the start.”
Box scored in the third minute when the Gators passively played in a corner kick. When the senior took the ball at the top corner of the penalty box, he lobbed a shot over a crowd of players that looked as though it would result in an easy save, but the ball rolled off the Harker goalkeeper’s hands to find its way into the net.
In the 15th minute, Liam Johnson added to the lead. Alexi Stravropoulos started the scoring sequence with a swift advance up the right side. Stravropoulos sent in a cross into the box, and Johnson buried it inside the back post from 15 yards out to give the Gators a 2-0 lead.
That was a familiar lead for the Gators, who held a 3-1 lead Jan. 22, only to see Harker rally back.
“Based off of last game, we really wanted to make sure we properly analyzed the last game and we came in with some fixtures and some tactics as to how to perform better,” Talancon said. “We practiced them yesterday and I think after a few repetitions of some of the most crucial things, the boys felt pretty confident.”
The confidence showed as the Gators stayed on the attack for much of the second half.
Harker (8-2-1, 13-3-2) all but conceded after Box’s final score midway through the half. While SHP’s regular season concluded Wednesday, Harker still has one more game Friday, a critical showdown with Menlo School to determine second place in the WBAL and secure the league’s second and last automatic CCS bid.
“We looked at the rest of our season and we have an important game at Menlo on Friday,” Harker senior Jeffrey Fung said. “So, we’d rather rest our players then try and challenge for a result here. That was our mindset.”
As for the Gators’ mindset, they will play the waiting game as to their CCS seeding. Tournament draws will be decided next week.
Being a CCS contender would not have sounded farfetched even two years ago, according to Moretti.
“Nothing to this caliber,” Moretti said. “But we had a lot of good players coming in … and right after that season, the coaches set the tone for us. And we could tell right away something was going to shift.”
