It was a showdown for first place in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division boys’ soccer standings when second-place and unbeaten Burlingame traveled to face unbeaten and first-place Aragon.
A Burlingame red card in the 23rd minute forced the Panthers to play a man down the rest of the game, but they still managed to escape with a 1-all draw.
While not an ideal result for Aragon, Dons’ head coach Joe Rousseau was still happy to have earned a point in a week that saw them face their top two pursuers.
“Not happy, not mad,” Rousseau said. “My mindset (this week) was beat Carlmont and try to get something out Burlingame.”
Instead, Rousseau and the Dons settled for a pair of ties this week and maintained their lead atop the Bay table. Aragon improves to 3-0-3 in Bay play, which is good for 15 points (three points for a win, one point for a tie).
Burlingame, meanwhile, improved to 2-0-4, good for 10 points. It’s the second time the teams have played to a 1-1 tie this season.
Considering the Panthers took a 1-0 lead early and played a man down for the final 47 minutes plus stoppage time, Burlingame head coach Anthony Dimech will take the tie.
“We came here to win. Before the red card, we were dug in,” Dimech said. After the red card, “We were still trying to win the game.”
Burlingame opened the scoring in the seventh minute. After absorbing a fast Aragon start that saw the Dons get off two shot in the opening minutes, the Panthers converted on their first chance of the game. Earning a free kick in his own half of the field, Burlingame defender Dom Dimech sent a cross to the top of the Aragon penalty box. Sean O’Grady brought the ball down, but he was dispossessed, with the ball squirting to the right, into the path of Kevin Ascarza.
Ascarza squeezed off a shot that had the Aragon goalkeeper beat, but it clanged off the left post. The rebound went directly to O’Grady and with the goalkeeper out of position, O’Grady calmly slotted it home for a quick 1-0 Burlingame lead.
Everything changed in the 23rd minute, however. A long diagonal pass was made from near midfield toward the Burlingame penalty box. Aragon’s Pouyan Sheikh and a Panther defense both chased after the ball, with the Burlingame goalkeeper coming well off his line to play it.
The goalkeeper was the first to ball and picked it up — outside the penalty box, which resulted in a hand ball.
The referee then reached into his pocket and gave the goalkeeper a straight red, telling Coach Dimech that because the goalkeeper was the last defender who prevented Sheikh from a scoring chance, the rulebook says its an automatic ejection.
“That was tough to take,” Coach Dimech said. “I guess that’s the letter of law, but it was a little harsh. I didn’t feel the ball was going toward the goal. I don’t think it was a clear scoring chance.”
The call was magnified even more when the Dons converted the free kick to tie the game at 1. 19 yards from goal, Brenden Pineda, Anthony Alatta and Damian Samano huddled around the ball. On the referee’s whistle, Alatta touched the ball to Pineda, who took a touch into space and unleashed a shot from 20 yards out that slipped just inside the right post.
“We were practicing (that play) from that exact same spot. We practiced it 15 times,” Rousseau said. “I understand the call. … But I’ve seen that happen multiple times and they only get a yellow.”
Normally, 11-on-10 turns into a dominating performance from the team that has a full complement of players. The red call seemed to impact both teams, however.
“I think what happened, it took them out of their game and we depended on them sticking to their plan. So our game plan went out the window,” Rousseau said. “We had the man advantage and we didn’t take advantage. … I don’t think anyone wanted to make a mistake that cost them a point.”
Coach Dimech said he pulled off one of his attacking players and then relied on one striker up top and the defensive line to keep Aragon out of the net.
“It took us five, 10 minutes to adjust being down a man,” Coach Dimech said. “We definitely had to adjust. We to go a little more direct (with our attack).”
The second half was played mostly with both teams cautiously trying to exploit a crack in the defenses. It appeared midway through the second half that Aragon’s pressure was starting to wear down the Panthers’ defense.
But over the final 20 minutes of the game, it was Burlingame that was all over the Dons’ defense, earning several free kicks and three of four corners in the final 12 minutes.
But the Dons’ defense, like Burlingame, was up to the task.
“The second half, I thought we outplayed them,” Coach Dimech said. “We were more dangerous.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.