There was almost a large-scale Ferrari brother reunion in the SF Bay Area Pro-Am Basketball League this summer.
Almost.
Burlingame natives Frankie and Vinny Ferrari were both on roster for the South Bay squad. After playing one game for South Bay last year, however, Frankie Ferrari opted not to play in this, the 43rd season of the Pro-Am, a summer staple at Kezar Pavilion, much to the disappointment of South Bay’s first-year head coach Ari Warmerdam.
“Frankie has been on our roster for years and he was going to play, but it was just summer league, he was gone for most of the summer,” Warmerdam said.
Warmerdam still had a talented roster on his hands, one that reached the semifinal round of the playoffs. South Bay bowed out of the summer league last Thursday with a 112-77 loss to Dream Team, coached by Jefferson High School legend Bryan Thomasson. But it was a good run for Warmerdam’s crew, one oozing with San Mateo County ties.
Vinny Ferrari — who last played collegiately for the NCAA Division III program at University of Redlands — was a regular for South Bay, as were a pair of Serra guys in forward Henry Caruso (2013 Serra graduate) and point guard Ryan Pettis (incoming Serra senior). Even Ralphie Ferrari — USF men’s basketball assistant coach — made an appearance, stepping in to coach one game in Warmerdam’s absence.
Frankie Ferrari was busy elsewhere, however, playing in the NBA Summer League for the Memphis Grizzlies, gaining notoriety for his July 14 jersey swap with ESPN commentator Richard Jefferson.
Warmerdam took over South Bay this year for longtime head coach Mike Baldwin, who has been affiliated with the Pro-Am for 40 years.
“It was really an honor for me,” Warmerdam said. “I love basketball, I love what it brings both to meeting individuals from all walks of life and to play with some of the best players in the area. So, it was a no-brainer for me.”
Baldwin, over the years, coached Pro-Am legends Gilbert Arenas, Jeremy Lin and Aaron Gordon for a South Bay team that had an impact on Warmerdam at an early age, as he attended his first Pro-Am game at Kezar with his father when he was 8.
“I grew up going to watch the Pro-Am ... in kind of the heyday of the Pro-Am with my dad,” Warmerdam said. “So, it has a special place to me.”
A 2002 graduate of Alameda’s Saint Joseph High School, and a pioneer with the UC Davis men’s basketball team when the Aggies were promoted from Division II to Division I, Warmerdam went to play in the Pro-Am from 2017-22, including last season’s stint under Baldwin as a player-coach.
It was his days between UC Davis and the Pro-Am that impacted his style the most though, as he spent some years with the Olympic Club national team, where he first met Caruso as an opponent.
“Really, that was the on-ramp to playing in the Pro-Am,” Warmerdam said.
Dream Team, with its semifinal win over South Bay, advanced to the championship series to face undefeated SF City. The best-of-three series opened Monday night with SF City winning in overtime. Game 2 at Kezar Pavilion slated for Wednesday at 8 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be played Friday at 8 p.m. Games are free. Parking is notoriously a nightmare.
SF City point guard Ky Bowman — who played 45 NBA games for the Golden State Warriors in 2019-20, when he saw his playing time increase markedly to 22.6 minutes per game after Steph Curry broke his hand and was lost for the season — earned 2023 Pro-Am MVP honors, it was announced Monday.
