Melissa Schmidt, Sequoia High School athletic director and a member of the Central Coast Section’s Board of Managers, was at a board meeting last week when it dawned on her there has not been much discussion about the steps necessary to reopen high school sports.
“It was after the Board of Managers meeting last week when it kind of struck me that there were a lot of questions (about starting up high school sports) and a lot of waiting,” Schmidt said. “I think it has been so up in the air and it’s all changing so rapidly.”
Schmidt figured athletic departments around the Peninsula should start thinking about what practicing and playing could look like this coming season. She reached out to Steve Sell, her counterpart at Aragon, and the two will start looking at what steps can be taken to assure the safety of kids when they do get back out on the field or court.
“What we’re going to do is sit down … and just start going through [all the sports] and (figuring out) what’s problematic in each sport. … Just start thinking for when we do get to a point (when athletics returns) and we can start thinking about having these [protocols] prepared,” Schmidt said. “What struck me is that no one is doing that. That’s why I reached out to Steve.”
Schmidt and Sell might have finally gotten some help. The National Federation of State High School Associations Tuesday released a 16-page document that offers guidelines high school associations can use to begin practicing and competing again at the high school level.
The document was developed by the NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, which is comprised of medical doctors, certified athletic trainers, high school coaches and officials, and state high school association executives.
“ We believe this guidance document will be a tremendous resource for our member state associations as they determine the timetables for reopening sports and activities,” Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director, said in a press release.
Much like states using a “phase system” to reopen society in general, the NFHS uses a three-phase system to implement the return of high school sports. All phases include pre-practice symptom testing, social distancing and sanitation practices.
Niehoff points out, however, that these are just guidelines and not official protocol. Those will eventually be up to health departments to decide.
“It is important to be clear that this is guidance for individual states to consider as they return to activities this fall. States will utilize the guidance in this document as it best fits their state after consulting with local and state health departments,” Niehoff said.
In a classic case of “out of sight, out of mind,” Sell believes the subject of high school sports won’t be put on the main burner until district superintendents have some information to take to school boards and county health districts.
“We have to give superintendents some tools and some answers for when a superintendent gets asked by their school board, ‘What’s your plan for sports?” they have some information,” Sell said.
The opening of high school sports, however, is about more than just playing games. Many high school athletic directors and coaches will tell you that after-school sports is an integral part not only of the high school experience, but also the educational experience and mental health well-being.
“We very much feel to find a way to get kids back into sports is important to have a feeling of connection with school. I don’t think we can ignore the negative aspects of not playing sports,” Schmidt said. “The more I talk to these kids, a huge thing I’m hearing from them is they’re really missing sports and that connection. … I think (sports) will be an important recovery from all this.”
Which makes having protocol in place for when sports do return all the more important. Schmidt believes it can only help athletics if school superintendents and county health officials can see the steps schools can take to mitigate risk. Schmidt does not believe the coronavirus is simply going to disappear and even if it did, some of the protocol put into place during the pandemic may stick around after society returns to normal.
“I think a lot of conversations happening are that this (the coronavirus) is going away. But I think we need to prepare for the idea it’s not about time, but also about problem solving,” Schmidt said. “There are so many little things to work out. … I don’t think this (coming up with a plan) is futile.”
