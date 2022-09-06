Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
• Serra safety Marley Alapati dives on a De La Salle fumble at the Spartans’ 21-yard-line, 13 seconds into the first quarter. The first of two De La Salle turnovers deep in its own territory sets up the Padres’ first score, a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Maealiuaki Smith to slot receiver Jayden Weber.
• Two fourth-down penalties cost Serra late in the first quarter. While the Padres draw first blood, the Spartans answer with a 16-play, 80-yard drive that takes 9 1/2 minutes off the clock. The drive is sustained by a defensive holding penalty on fourth-and-15 at the Serra 38-yard line, and later by a hypercritical pass interference call on fourth-and-4 at the 16. De La Salle scores two plays later with a quarterback sneak by Carson Su’esu’e.
• Third-down sack sets the tone for Padres’ defense, opening minute of the second quarter. Junior linebackers Danny Niu and Jabari Mann pancake Su’esu’e on third-and-9 from midfield to force a three-and-out. De La Salle records just one first down through the remainder of the first half. Niu and senior defensive end Sam Goligoski go on to total two half sacks apiece in the game, while Mann and senior defensive end Seamus Gilmartin each pick up a half sack.
• Serra fumbles in the red zone, just over one minute left in the first half, . Two straight catches advance Serra to the De La Salle 2-yard line, a 32-yard reception by Joey Villaroman followed by a 33-yard catch by Weber, each netting exactly 28 yards after the catch. The Padres turn it over on the next play, though, when Mann commits the first of Serra’s two red zone fumbles in the game.
• De La Salle punts out of its end zone, final play of the first half. After recovering Serra’s fumble at the 5, the Spartans go on to face fourth down with nine seconds remaining in the half. The Padres send a blitz at punter Michael Vaccaro, with Mann nearly getting a hand on the ball in the end zone. But Vaccaro’s punt winds up traveling 63 yards through the air taking a De La Salle bounce of another 20 yards before Weber goes for a short return to close the half.
• Serra fumbles in the red zone again, early in the third quarter. After a 33-yard catch by Gilmartin, followed by catches of 13 and 9 by juniors Cole Harrison and Kyon Loud, the Padres change things up on second-and-1 from the Spartans’ 4-yard line. Double wing quarterback Alex Atkins enters the game but gets stripped by blitzing linebacker Dylan Greeson to give De La Salle the ball.
• Spartans quarterback Toa Fa’avae breaks a big touchdown run, nearly midway through the third quarter. De La Salle switches up quarterbacks in the second half, and the sophomore delivers. With a bolt around the left side, Fa’avae reaches the sideline on a quarterback option and tightrope walks past the defense for a 43-yard score to give the Spartans a 14-7 lead.
• Mann departs with an injury on defense, late in the third quarter. Spartans running back Charles Greer, a Fresno State commit, carries 23 times for 129 yards and a touchdown on the night. The senior’s best pickup is a 33-yard run across midfield on a slick option pitch, pushing him past 100 yards rushing as Mann is hobbled with a leg injury. Six plays later, Greer dives into the end zone for a 3-yard score, putting the Spartans up 21-7.
• Smith manufactures two third-down and two fourth-down conversions, early in the fourth quarter. Serra’s junior quarterback engineers a 15-play, 80 yards drive, highlighted by two third-down conversions and two fourth-down conversions. Smith completes a first-down pass on each of these crossroads plays, including a short touchdown strike to Villaroman on third-and-goal from the 3.
• Spartans drop an opportunity for big yards on a third-down pass, midway through the fourth quarter. Two minutes later, De La Salle faces a third-down of its own, looking to overcome third-and-19 from its own 11. Fa’avae gets the pass look he wants on a delayed screen in the flat to a wide-open Greer with nothing but daylight between he and the first-down. The pass is dropped, however, forcing the Spartans to punt deep in their own territory, setting up the Padres with a short field for the game-tying drive.
• Alipati’s interception has Serra on the verge, less than two minutes left in the game. A transfer senior from De La Salle, Alipati nabs his first career interception. Minutes after Green notches a 4-yard Serra touchdown catch to tie it, the Padre defense pushes back the Spartans to their 10. Facing third-and-long, Fa’avae runs a weakside misdirection, but as the left-handed quarterback rolls left, Alipati stays home and reads the pass well to produce a clutch pick giving the Padres the ball back in the red zone with 1:26 to go.
• Serra kicker Dylan Joudieh delivers a game-winning field goal, five seconds left. Following two point-after conversions plagued by problematic snaps, Serra opts to use its final possession to set up a game-winning field goal. One week after booting his first career varsity field goal, a 25-yarder against Folsom, Joudieh delivers a 20-yarder at the east end of Owens Field to win it for the presumptive Nor Cal No. 1 Serra Padres.
Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109.
See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn
