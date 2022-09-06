Serra football Danny Niu
Serra junior linebacker Danny Niu, left, celebrates a Padres fumble recovery by Marley Alipati in the first quarter.

Serra safety Marley Alapati dives on a De La Salle fumble at the Spartans’ 21-yard-line, 13 seconds into the first quarter. The first of two De La Salle turnovers deep in its own territory sets up the Padres’ first score, a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Maealiuaki Smith to slot receiver Jayden Weber.

Two fourth-down penalties cost Serra late in the first quarter. While the Padres draw first blood, the Spartans answer with a 16-play, 80-yard drive that takes 9 1/2 minutes off the clock. The drive is sustained by a defensive holding penalty on fourth-and-15 at the Serra 38-yard line, and later by a hypercritical pass interference call on fourth-and-4 at the 16. De La Salle scores two plays later with a quarterback sneak by Carson Su’esu’e.

Serra football Sam Goligoski Seamus McGovern
Sam Goligoski, left, and Seamus McGovern record a first-half sack.
Serra football Maealiuaki Smith Jaden Green

Serra quarterback Maealiuaki Smith, left, tosses a short touchdown pass to Jaden Green to tie it 21-21 with less than two minutes to play.
Serra football Collin Tahitua

Collin Tahitua celebrates after Marley Alipati’s interception late in the fourth quarter.
Serra football Patrick Walsh

Serra head coach Patrick Walsh addresses his team following the game Friday night at De La Salle.

Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109. See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn

