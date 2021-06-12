The annual West Catholic Athletic League postseason baseball tournament was a little different this year.
For starters, there was no championship awarded. (Shhh — Mitty won the tournament — but it’s a secret, so don’t tell anyone.) But the structure was that of a double-elimination format to determine the six teams from the eight-team WCAL that would qualify for the Central Coast Section playoffs.
In previous years, the WCAL has held a single-elimination tourney to determine a champion. It was necessary to expand the format this year to determine the final two CCS qualifiers, however. This was especially significant for the Serra Padres, who dropped their June 1 tourney opener to Bellarmine 8-5, but won their final two games to earn the fifth WCAL auto bid.
Serra manager Chris Houle said he wasn’t certain the format worked perfectly in ranking the six qualifiers — Mitty, Valley Christian, St. Francis, Bellarmine, Serra and Sacred Heart Cathedral, in that order.
“It’s hard to tell,” Houle said. “I think that the way we’ve done it in the past could have also worked. But the problem is CCS decided there was no at-large berths, so it was all based on automatic qualifying. So, I think you kind of had to figure out who the fifth and the sixth were.”
The Padres fell right on the fringe of the CCS power rankings, meaning they could have either earned the lowest seed in a higher division, or the highest seed in a lower division. The former is true for Serra, landing in the eight-team CCS Division I bracket as the No. 8 seed.
There is no CCS Open Division this year, making Division I the most competitive tournament.
“Yeah, for us that’s what we’ve always done, seeking out the best competition,” Houle said. “We’ve always tried to go into the Open Division. That was a no-brainer for us.”
While all games, including the championship round, will be hosted by higher seeds, Serra is assured of not hosting a CCS playoff game this year.
“In order to win it you know you’re going to have to play three good team no matter where you are,” Houle said. “For us, it’s not really that big of a deal.”
Due to coronavirus protocols, the WCAL split into two divisions during the regular season, the North and the South. Serra won the WCAL North championship and finished with the best league and overall records of any WCAL team. The Padres, however, did not face Mitty, Valley Christian, St. Francis or Bellarmine during the regular season.
Serra met just one team from the WCAL South in the WCAL tournament, falling to Bellarmine in extra innings in the June 1 opener. The Bells rallied for three runs in the top of the eighth to go up 8-5. The Padres loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the frame but Bellarmine closer Wonny Kwak entered to record back-to-back strikeouts to end it.
The Padres bounced back to secure a CCS bid with wins over St. Ignatius and SHC. Senior right-hander Will Pires righted the ship June 2 in Serra’s 2-0 win over St. Ignatius, firing a complete-game one-hitter with a career-high 13 strikeouts. It was the first CG in Pires’s varsity career. After allowing a first-inning single to Lucas Tapia, Pires went on to set down the final 19 batters he faced.
“He was just dialed in,” Houle said. “He was getting quick outs, he was throwing strikes early in the count, very few three-ball counts. He had a ton of movement on his ball, defense played great behind him.”
Pires returned from an injury May 15 after missing over a month due to injury. He has posted a 2-0 record in three starts since his return.
“It’s been great,” Houle said. “Just the last three weeks, it just gives you more confidence as a team that you have another experienced arm. And he’s fresh. If there’s one benefit to the layoff, his arm is fresh, and his body works great now. … So, it’s been great to add him to the group of pitchers we’ve relied on.”
Serra finished off the tournament with an 18-8 win over SHC, rallying for 10 runs in the first inning.
“It was a big inning,” Houle said. “Guys came out swinging, which was good.”
The Padres recorded 16 hits in the win. Senior Thomas Gould was 4 for 4 with four RBIs. Senior Pat Keighran added three hits with a home run, his sixth of the year. PK Walsh also totaled three hits.
Like most every high school, Serra has already graduated its senior class. The entirety of the CCS baseball playoffs are taking place during summer break.
“Honestly, for the most part, it feels pretty normal like it’s your CCS time of the year,” Houle said. “I just think the biggest difference is you’re not in school … but we’re still showing up to practice every day.”
Serra opens CCS postseason play Saturday at No. 1 Mitty. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. The Monarchs were the only team to go undefeated in the WCAL tournament.
CCS Baseball first-round schedule
ALL GAMES SATURDAY AT 1 P.M. Admittance limited to four family members from the same household with tickets
Division I No. 8 Serra (21-3) at No. 1 Mitty (22-4)
Division II No. 5 Menlo-Atherton (18-4) at No. 4 Leland (12-11) No. 8 Sequoia (20-3) at No. 1 Capuchino (20-4)
Division III No. 6 Burlingame (15-9) at No. 3 Carmel (19-7) No. 7 Wilcox (9-7) at No. 2 Aragon (16-7) No. 5 Carlmont (12-12) at No. 4 Los Altos (12-11)
Division IV No. 5 Half Moon Bay (13-8) at No. 4 Willow Glen (14-12)
Division VI No. 8 Design Tech (6-4) at No. 1 Stevenson (9-7)
