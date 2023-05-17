Daily Journal staff report
Thirteen San Mateo County golfers — the six-member Crystal boys’ team, along with seven individuals — played in the Central Coast Section boys’ championship round at Rancho Seca Golf Ranch in Monterey Tuesday.
Eight of those golfers finished in the top-20, with three finishing in the top-10. Serra’s Trevor Moquin took second place and The Nueva School’s James Lee was one spot behind to lead the Peninsula contingent. Crystal, which came into the day as the defending team champion, finished second to Stevenson. The Gryphons shot a combined score of 375, well behind the Pirates’ score of 354.
Moquin fired a 4-under 67, finishing two shots behind champion Luke Brandler of Stevenson. Lee was one of five golfers to shoot 1-under 70s, but he was awarded third place based on a tiebreaker.
Moquin and Brandler both had six birdies on the day, but Moquin’s double-bogey on the 385-yard, par-4 16th proved to be the difference. Moquin parred his first two holes before going on a run, carding birdies on holes three, four and six as he went out in 3-under 33. Moquin moved to 4-under with a birdie at the 322-yard 11th and stood at 5-under after a birdie at 13.
Brandler, meanwhile, had four birdies on the front and made the turn at 4-under. He moved to 5-under with a birdie on 13th.
But the 16th saw the separation between Moquin and Brandler. The Stevenson golfer birdied the 16th, while Moquin settled for a double-bogey. Both golfers parred the final two holes.
Lee also finished his round with six birdies, but three bogeys over his first nine holes had him playing catch up. Beginning his round on the 10th tee, Lee went bogey-birdie-bogey to be at 1-over after three holes and continued his roller-coaster ride. He was plus-2 with a bogey on the par-3 fifth, but got the stroke back with a birdie at 17, a 125-yard par-3. But Lee gave it right back with a bogey at 18, giving him four bogeys over his first nine holes and was 2-over at the turn.
He got back to even on the day with back-to-back birdies at the first and second holes, but his fifth bogey of the day, this one on No. 4, all but ended his chances as he dropped back to 1-over. But Lee finished strong, with birdies on five and eight to finish his round at 1-under.
With their finishes, both Moquin and Lee qualified for the Northern California tournament, as did the Crystal team. The Nor Cal tournament will be played at Berkeley Country Club in El Cerrito Monday, May 22, with the state championship slated for Poppy Hills in Pebble Beach May 31.
KC Mungali was the highest finisher for Crystal. His even-par 71 was good for ninth place, overall. Mungali could never quite get it going Tuesday. He got off to a strong start with a birdie at the first hole and added two more on the fifth and sixth to hit the turn at 3-under.
But a double-bogey on the 10th derailed him a bit and he ended with a bogey at 18 to close his round.
Teammate Philip Hu, who carded a 3-over 74 to finish in 19th place, was the only other Gryphon in the top-20. Edan Cui carded a 75, good for 27th place; Griffin Chiu (77) was 34th, Russell Chiu (78) was 37th and Ethan Lee (88) rounded out the Gryphons’ scorers in 61st place.
Sacred Heart Prep freshman Eduardo Tapper finished with a 1-over 72, good for 12th place.
Aragon’s Sam Higaki had the best score of the two players from the Peninsula Athletic League. He finished 16th with a round of 2-over 73, one of five golfers to post that score.
Among those golfers with 73s was Serra’s William Walsh, who finished 17th overall. Menlo School’s Eric Yun was the eighth San Mateo golfer to finish in the top-20, landing right on the mark with a round of 74.
Hillsdale sophomore Alejandro Formosa finished his round with a 75, good for 24th place.
