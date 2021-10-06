The Serra Padres will likely be without star Hassan Mahasin for the remainder of the season.
Mahasin sustained a knee injury and came off the field Saturday during Serra’s 41-7 win over Bellarmine at Freitas Field. MRI results confirmed Tuesday the severity of the injury necessitating the running back/slot receiver will be out of action long-term.
Serra head coach Patrick Walsh said Mahasin will likely miss the remainder of the season.
“I would expect that,” Walsh said.
While playing in parts of four varsity season, Mahasin only enjoyed one full season as a sophomore in 2019. His junior season of 2020-21 was abbreviated due to the delayed, truncated five-game season amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also played in one varsity game as a freshman.
As a sophomore, he was named to the All-West Catholic Athletic League team as an honorable mention. Of the 113 players names to the All-WCAL team, only 12 were sophomores, and he was the lone underclassman representative from Serra. No awards were given in 2020-21 due to the pandemic.
With Serra off to a 4-0 start this season, Mahasin scored 12 touchdowns through four games.
When asked who will replace Mahasin in the lineup, Walsh said: “You don’t.”
“You can’t compensate for that,” Walsh said. “You don’t replace a potential MVP, a Player of the Year in the area last year.”
