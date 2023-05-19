By Nathan Mollat
Daily Journal staff
Baseball showcases for high school players have been around for years, allowing dozens of baseball players to gather in one place for college and professional scouts an opportunity to see all that talent in one place.
Patrick Walsh wants to do that for football. The Serra coach teamed with his alma mater De La Salle to present a college recruiting showcase Thursday at Serra’s Brady Stadium.
“Around my program, there is an elevated level of anxiety when it comes to college recruiting. ‘What’s going to happen to me? … Am I ever going to play again?’” Walsh said. “We thought of ways to address those concerns. We use a digital recruiting service, a recruiting book for coaches, recruiting pages online.
“This (showcase) is a culmination of all those efforts.”
For many football players, the best avenue for getting looks from college coaches are at college camps. The Serra showcase can only really work if a high school program has enough recruitable athletes. Being one of the top teams in the state — the Padres have been to three straight state championship games and five finals appearances since 2016, winning the 2-AA title in 2017 — Serra has plenty of talent college coaches covet.
Add in state power De La Salle and it’s a bonus for college coaches.
Thursday was the Padres’ final day of spring practice. The Central Coast Section allows 10 days of spring ball, but the West Catholic Athletic League only allows five. Walsh said not only was the showcase used as a recruiting tool, it also gave the players an elevated experience, instead of just slogging through another day of drills.
While De La Salle was part of the proceedings, the two teams did not engage each other, which is against California Interscholastic Federation rules. No pads and hard helmets were allowed either. Serra spent 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the field and then were replaced by De La Salle from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“It’s almost a game-day environment,” Walsh said. “We can’t do anything against De La Salle, but it’s like a high-level job interview and that can be intimidating. But it’s exciting.”
Walsh said he sent out hundreds of invitations to college coaches around the country and had confirmation from a handful of four-year and two-year schools prior to the event — including University of Oregon, University of Idaho, Sacramento State, San Jose State, San Diego State, College of San Mateo and City College of San Francisco, just to name a few.
“This isn’t like a wedding. I didn’t expect RSVPs,” Walsh said. “I basically invited 500 [coaches] and I have no idea who’s going to show up.”
If Walsh had a chance to look during his practice session, he would have seen the field and sidelines occupied by scores of coaches and several members of the media. The stands also held dozens of fans interested in seeing what’s in store for the Padres for the upcoming 2023 season.
Alonzo Carter certainly appreciated the effort. The co-head coach and head of recruiting at San Jose State said it was fantastic to have so much talent all in one place.
“This is wonderful,” said the longtime Bay Area coach. “Two of the top football programs, not only in Northern California, but the state, all in one spot. This is so convenient.”
Carter, who lives in Contra Costa County, is no stranger to long drives. On Thursday, he hit a couple of schools in San Joaquin County before making his way to the Peninsula. If he can save some time driving anywhere, he’s all for it.
“This (event) has been circled on our calendar for the last month and a half,” Carter said. “You get the best of the East Bay (De La Salle) and the West Bay. The difference is, I don’t have to get in my car and drive (to two schools).”
Serra returns a slew of talent from last year’s Nor Cal championship team, including highly recruited quarterback Maealiuaki Smith, who has already received 19 scholarship offers from Division I programs as he enters his senior year in the fall.
While the showcase allows coaches to get another look at the 6-4, 200-pound signal caller, the event is also for those players whose recruiting is just starting or those who are looking to speed up the process. It’s an opportunity for others who may be getting looked at by college recruiters for the first time.
“It allows you to get eyes on them and see them move around (on the football field),” Carter said. “This gives you a clear view (of a player’s ability) and if they fit in with what you want to do as a program.”
Walsh said backup quarterback — 6-4, 203-pound Brooks Trimmer, who will also be a senior in the fall — has opened eyes during spring practice. With limited playing time behind Smith, Trimmer needs all the reps in front of college coaches he can get.
“And I could name 30 other guys like Brooks,” Walsh said. “If you’re a college coach, from Division III to Division I, you have to go to De La Salle and you have to go to Serra. We just got together to help our [coaching colleagues] out.”
