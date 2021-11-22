Following Serra’s 41-0 home win over Bellarmine in the Central Coast Section Division I semifinals Saturday, the Padres players were informed by head coach Patrick Walsh they were not to answer questions from the media.
Walsh said he made the decision prior to the game.
With the Padres on a collision course with archrival St. Francis in this Friday’s CCS championship game, Walsh said he didn’t want his players saying anything about the upcoming game. Serra suffered its only loss of the season Oct. 2 to St. Francis 41-30 in a battle for the West Catholic Athletic League regular season championship.
“I just want the kids to focus on what we’re doing and the thing we’re building internally,” Walsh said. “I don’t need them talking about next week. We’ve got a lot of things to build, we’ve got a lot of things to build upon. And I don’t want these kids saying something they’re going to regret later.”
The Padres are 6-0 in CCS championship games all-time, previously winning titles in 1990, 2011, ’13, ’16, ’17 and ‘19. Walsh has coached the team to five of those titles, the past four coming against WCAL opponents, including a 31-30 win over St. Francis in the CCS Open Division II championship in 2017.
“St. Francis is a great team,” Walsh said. “Obviously, there was a lot of emotion that was involved in that previous game (this season). We ended up on the wrong side of it. It was very emotional. We got our asses kicked. So, I don’t need them saying things to you guys that stirs up the hornets’ nest. They already have enough advantages on us.”
Walsh took postgame questions from the media Saturday. He did not inform reporters the players were not available for media.
“You didn’t ask me,” Walsh said. “I wanted the kids to celebrate the game with their teammates and focus on the game next week.”
The onus was on Serra’s players to decline interviews. Walsh said this is the first time he has ever made players unavailable for postgame comments in his 21 years as head coach of the Padres.
