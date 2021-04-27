It’s a first inning Serra would sooner like to forget.
The Padres had a tested arm on the mound in junior Ryan Beck, who entered play at Palo Alto having surrendered just one run through 10 2/3 innings over his last two appearances. But in his first varsity start, not only did the right-hander fail to get out of the first inning Monday, he never recorded an out.
Paly (6-2 overall) batted around in the first inning, scoring eight runs en route to a 10-5 victory to hand Serra its first loss of the year. Padres manager Chris Houle was still optimistic following the loss, as he should be. His Padres entered play having won nine straight to start the year.
“The mood was actually pretty good because we’ve been playing really well up to this point,” Houle said. “And we really just had a bad half inning. We actually played well the rest of the game. We outscored them the rest of the game … we battled back ... put some runs on the board, got some guys on base. And it was a good sign that we kept battling, we just put ourselves in a big hole in that first inning.”
Palo Alto leadoff hitter Xavier Esquer sparked the Vikings offense by opening the bottom of the first with an inside-the-park home run. Serra’s relay home made for a bang-bang play, but Esquer beat the throw to swing the advantage to Paly.
“He runs well,” Houle said. “We had a decent relay, but it was split second too late.”
Esquer enjoyed a big day, going 2 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs.
Senior pitcher Kellen Hutchinson entered in the first and went on to work four innings, yielding three runs on two hits. Tyler Molyneux worked two shutout innings at the end.
Serra (9-1) outhit Paly 11-10. Thomas Gould and Will Bowen collected three hits apiece for the Padres. Bowen has now hit safely in six straight games, with three of those being three-hit performances. The junior is now batting .455 (15 for 33) on the season.
Monday marks the first of three games this week for the Padres. They travel Tuesday to resume West Catholic Athletic League play at Riordan, then host the Crusaders Thursday.
“We’re really happy with how things have gone so far,” Houle said. “We’re swinging the bats well. … We’re hitting ball hard, we’re hitting the ball with some authority, we’re playing good defense and the pitching has really been good with the exception for that one half inning. So overall we’re happy. … We’re feeling good about where we’re at for sure.”
