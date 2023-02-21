The Serra Padres strung together their season-best fifth straight win Monday night, taking down Santa Cruz 65-53 in the second round of the Central Coast Section Open Division boys’ basketball tournament at Morton Family Gymnasium.
The No. 5-seed Padres (16-10) set the tone early with aggressive defense, forcing seven first-quarter turnovers to take a 17-9 lead into the second half. No. 8 Santa Cruz committed 18 turnovers throughout.
“Our whole defensive strategy in this game was just to deny the ball, put pressure on them,” Serra guard Marcel Elicagary said. “And we did that coming out of the gate.”
Early in the season — especially when Serra lost its first four in West Catholic Athletic League play — slow starts were epidemic. The Padres have solved that problem, and played under control by attempting just three 3-pointers in the first half. The ability to get to the hoop resulted in Serra hitting 15 of 24 shots in the first half, 21 of 34 through three quarters, and finishing at a 59.1% clip.
“I feel like were getting great looks,” said Elicagary, who finished with 15 points. “We were moving the ball, and when we move the ball around, the buckets come much easier.”
Santa Cruz (22-5) was looking to speed up the game throughout. After the Padres took a 33-19 into halftime, the Cardinals started accelerating the pace of play and chipping away in the process. Senior forward Aden Curry — the 2021-22 Santa Cruz Coast League Player of the Year — finished with a game-high 24 points, including 11 in the third quarter.
“That’s how we play and we’ve allowed, the last two games we’ve played, for teams to slow us down,” Santa Cruz head coach Lawan Milhouse said. “We’re fine in the half court, but we don’t play very well slow.”
The Cardinals cut it to 53-47 with just over three minutes to go, but Serra forward Ryan Pettis was perfectly content to play as fast as Santa Cruz wanted. The senior hit a perimeter 3 early in the fourth to give Serra some breathing room, then turned a half-court steal into a show-time, breakaway dunk. Pettis matched the game-high with 24 points.
Serra now advances with the final game of round-robin play in Pool A with a 2-0 record in the tourney. The Padres travel to Mitty Wednesday night for a 7 p.m. start. The showdown will determine who plays in Friday’s CCS Open Division championship game, as the Monarchs are the only other team in Pool A with a 2-0 record.
Mitty defeated Serra twice in WCAL regular-season play.
“I’m ready for them,” Pettis said. “Bring it on.”
