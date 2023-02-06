The Serra Padres’ hopes of qualifying for the Central Coast Section Open Division playoff tournament took a hit Saturday night.
In a makeup game with Sacred Heart Cathedral (5-6 WCAL, 11-10 overall), the Padres couldn’t overcome a second-quarter blitz and took a 63-59 loss at Morton Family Gymnasium. The stumble moves Serra (4-7, 11-10) into a fifth-place tie with St. Francis in the West Catholic Athletic League standings with three games to play.
Those three games — against St. Francis, Valley Christian and St. Ignatius — all seem like must-win games now for the Padres, who have qualified for each of the last 11 Open Division tournaments since the CCS instituted the elite eight-team bracket in 2012-13.
“It’s huge,” Rapp said of Saturday’s loss. “We talked about it and every game now is super important for getting in the Open, which is where we want to go. And to let one get away tonight did not help our cause.”
Fueled by the hot hand of Michael Manfreda, the Fightin’ Irish outscored Serra 20-13 in the second period. Manfreda hit two 3s in the period, as SHC matched Serra with five 3s in the contest.
But it was Irish guard Fedrick Pernell who made some of his team’s biggest shots, answering Serra’s second-half comeback bid time and again. Last week — in Serra’s 75-56 win at SHC — Pernell was held to a season-low five points. Saturday, the Irish’s leading scorer on the season erupted for a career-high 28.
“Fed has grown so much in the past year, he’s become a leader for our team,” SHC head coach Caesar Smith said. “So, to see him finally produce and everyone sees him on display, I’m just happy for the kid.”
Serra has been plagued by slow starts this season, and Saturday was no different. The Padres managed to overcome an early 14-8 deficit thanks to a spree by junior Pettis, who scored an and-1 followed by a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to tie it at 14. But with score still knotted at 16-16, the Irish closed the half on a 14-4 run, with Pernell scoring on a late strip steal.
The Padres committed 11 turnovers in the game, nine of them coming in the first half.
“For whatever reason we weren’t ready to go,” Rapp said. “And that first half cost us the game. … We always seem to dig ourselves a hole and then come storming back. And tonight, it was just too little, too late.”
Pettis attempted valiantly to chop away at the SHC lead in the second half. The junior guard scored a team-high 21 points, scored two early layups as the Padres seemed to be finding their footing. Pernell, though, had a knack for seizing the momentum back for the Irish. His two corner 3s were the difference by the end of the third quarter, as SHC took a 46-40 advantage into the fourth.
Serra rallied at the top of the closing period. Pettis scored an and-1 to make it a one-possession game at 46-43. Then a stylish post-up by center Seamus Gilmartin, that saw the 6-4 senior pivot under the cylinder to make a defender miss before finishing with a layup, made it 47-45 with six minutes to play.
“I thought, yeah, maybe we were good to go,” Rapp said. “And I was hopeful that would be the turning point, and kind of the pivotal gain. But credit to Sacred Heart, they made plays.”
SHC answered with a 7-0 run, sparked by Manfreda’s clutch offensive rebound and put-back to make it 49-45. The Padres missed a layup at the other end, and the Irish then started getting to the free-throw line. They’d make 6 of 11 attempts from the stripe in the fourth quarter.
With the Padres insisting on shooting the 3, the Irish dominated the paint. Manfreda finished with a game-high seven rebounds, including five of them in the final period. SHC outrebounded Serra 31-23 throughout.
“They move really fast,” Gilmartin said of SHC’s post play. “They pressure you really well. And if you can’t break it, it’s hard to beat.”
The Padres shot a modest 3 of 9 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter and were just 5 of 19 on 3s throughout. Serra shot just 39.3% from the field. SHC shot at a 43.2% clip.
“When we needed to get a stop, we couldn’t get a stop,” Rapp said. “They got to rim on us, and they beat us on the boards. Those are things we have to do a better job. You have to look at yourself in the mirror and say this is something we have to get better at if we want to make a run at the end of the year.”
SHC was coming off a big win Friday night, stunning second-place Mitty with a 62-61 overtime victory in San Francisco. Playing back-to-back nights didn’t seem to slow the Irish one bit.
“It didn’t,” Smith said. “They’re excited to be together, and they’re exciting to play together all the time. … We don’t get too high or too low in terms of wins and losses. We just really love being around each other. So, it showed tonight.”
Serra entered the game ranked No. 11 in CCS, and fifth in the WCAL, according to MaxPreps.com. SHC was ranked No. 13. Last year, six WCAL qualified for the CCS Open Division tournament. Four WCAL teams are ranked ahead of Serra: No. 1 Mitty, No. 2 Riordan, No. 6 St. Ignatius and No. 10 St. Francis.
The last time as few as four WCAL teams qualified for the CCS Open Division was in 2015-16. Since then, no fewer than five WCAL teams, and as many as seven, have received bids for the eight-team field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.