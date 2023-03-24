After breaking into the big leagues last season, James Outman has earned his way onto the Los Angeles Dodgers’ opening day roster in 2023.
Outman — a 2015 graduate of Serra — made national headlines last season when he homered in his first major league at-bat July 31 in the Dodgers’ 7-3 win in Colorado. He’d go to hit safely in five of his first six at-bats, but his callup spanned just four games before he was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Now 25, Outman was informed Thursday he’d made the major league club’s opening day roster for the first time in his career.
“It’s a good day to say the least,” Outman said.
This is Outman’s third year in big league camp. The past two springs he was at best a longshot to stick with the big club, having never played above Double-A. He quickly climbed the ladder last season, though, slashing .295/.394/.552 for Double-A Tulsa, and continuing to do damage upon his promotion to Triple-A with a .292/.390/.627 slash line.
“I came in thinking there was a shot to break camp,” Outman said. “I knew I needed to play well in order for that to happen, and I feel that I did. I was expecting to be on the roster at some point in the year … but I didn’t want to get my hopes too high. I just wanted to play good baseball.”
He has certainly done that, maintaining the same level of consistency as last season, hitting .295 with two home runs and 10 RBIs through 44 at-bats in Cactus League play.
The left-handed hitter plays all three outfield positions and has spent significant time in center and right this spring. There has been something of a carousel of left-handed hitters affecting the Dodgers’ roster since Cody Bellinger was surprisingly non-tendered in November after six years in Los Angeles, during which time he earned National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2017 and was named the NL MVL in 2019.
In the wake of Bellinger signing as a free agent with the Chicago Cubs, the Dodgers signed veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor league contact. Heyward will also be added to the opening day roster, it was announced Thursday. Outman said there was never a sense of competing for a spot with Heyward.
“Not really,” Outman said. “I look up to Jason a lot. He’s a great teammate, he’s a great ballplayer, he’s been around forever … he’s mentored the younger guys and has absolutely zero ego, and he’s a great person.”
Outman and Heyward will join an outfield corps that includes recent World Baseball Classic participants Mookie Betts and Trayce Thompson, along with Chris Taylor, David Peralta and JD Martinez.
“I think the Dodgers like playing all of their guys a lot,” Outman said. “So, I don’t know if it’s going to end up being a platoon thing ... but I’m ready for whatever they assign me to do, and I want to do whatever they need me to.”
Outman said his cellphone was blowing up Thursday after the announcement was made. He received text messages from former Serra teammates Justin Fong and Scott Ota, his former junior-varsity coach Jeff Harper, and from his old high school varsity manager Craig Gianinno.
Gianinno had quite the knack for producing pro players while at Serra. From Outman’s senior year alone, Ota and Hunter Bishop are both still playing affiliated minor league ball. Nick Garcia and Cameron Barstad were also in the Serra baseball program at that time and are both still playing pro ball after graduating in 2017 and ’18, respectively.
Outman credited Gianinno — Coach G to his players — for introducing him to mental skills training. It’s a field in which Gianinno currently works, providing online classes on the topic, in addition to his role as director of player development for University of San Francisco baseball.
“He always stressed the mental game and visualization and all that,” Outman said. “So, I think that’s my biggest takeaway from Craig.”
Outman said many of Gianinno’s teachings were over his head during his high school years, but he remembers them clearly. The team would often take five minutes out of practice to lay in the outfield to practice positive visualization drills.
“It probably looked like we were taking a nap,” Outman said.
It’s something Outman still takes with him into every at-bat, he said. His skill of visualization is more sophisticated now, but he said it’s something he applies on every pitch.
“The biggest thing is imagining what his pitch is going to look like coming in to me with his arm action,” Outman said. “These guys are so good now you need to understand that or you’re not going to have a shot. So, that’s kind of how I utilize it now.”
The Dodgers open the season at home March 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
