After 12 games this season, the Serra Padres are sitting on top of the world.
It has been a historic season in many ways for the Padres. Among the many accolades and program firsts, the Padres defeated De La Salle in Week 2 to earn the No. 1 ranking in Northern California and went on to an undefeated 10-0 regular-season record. After two lopsided playoff wins, Serra is now 12-0 and is set to face an opponent in the Central Coast Section Division I finals it beat handily during its West Catholic Athletic League slate.
If all this sounds familiar, that’s because it happened last year, to St. Francis, before Serra handed the stunned Lancers their only loss of the season in a 2021 CCS Division I championship game upset.
“It is very, very similar,” Serra head coach Patrick Walsh said. “Just with the similar schedules, and both 12-0, and playing a team a second time. It’s certainly something to be wary of and something to be concerned about.”
St. Francis is now out of the postseason equation. That’s because Serra’s opponent in Friday night’s CCS Division I championship game, the No. 6-seed Archbishop Mitty Monarchs, dispatched the No. 2 Lancers in last week’s semifinals with a 42-41 overtime upset. Now they’re looking to do the same to No. 1 Serra.
And the Padres (12-0) know Mitty’s outlook well, after experiencing a similar ascent last season — losing in the regular season, and badly, 44-21 to St. Francis. But Serra bounced back three weeks later to rally behind a tremendous defensive effort for a 16-12 shocker in the CCS title game.
“When we were in that spot after losing to St. Francis, we were a lot more hungry … in the second game,” Serra defensive lineman Sam Goligoski said. “And we were all focused. Our practice was probably the best week of the year because we were just super focused.”
While Serra has totaled 114 points through two CCS playoff games, the defense has been just as impressive. In last week’s 57-21 win over Salinas, a majority of the Cowboys’ points, and offensive yards, came during a running clock in the second half facing the Padres’ reserves.
Serra’s defense is better now than it was on Sept. 30, during a 35-7 win over Mitty, by virtue of Goligoski’s presence. The 6-3 senior standout was on the injured list the first time the Padres and the Monarchs met. He returned Oct. 28 to play a key role in a 21-7 win over St. Ignatius and has been playing regular starting reps ever since.
“We came a long way,” Goligoski said “We got better. As we played two tough teams at the beginning, we didn’t really peak. I think we’ve kind of came a long way and are really playing good football right now. And if we stay humble, and stay to our values, we’ll keep it going, and even improve next game.”
Fortifying the defense is junior middle linebacker Danny Niu who, despite ranking second in rushing yards on offense, has played exclusively on defense through the postseason.
Niu and his fellow junior linebacker, Jabari Mann, continue to be a force on defense. Both are third-year varsity juniors, along with cornerback Joseph Bey. The three rank as Serra’s leading tacklers, though Niu joked that Goligoski’s presence has started to take a bite out of those numbers.
“[My role] pretty much the same, it’s just that Sam has taken a lot of tackles,” Niu said. “But it’s good for him. He’s a great player.”
Serra’s approach to Mitty (9-3) is no joke though. The Padres know their history, if for no other reason than Walsh is breathing fire into the locker room in reminding his players what Mitty has done over the past three weeks. The Monarchs closed the regular season with a 35-13 loss to St. Francis. Two weeks later it was a different outcome.
“They’ve definitely gotten better and they’re probably more hungry,” Niu said. “They’re probably looking at it the same way we looked at it last year with St. Francis. So, I expect the most and the best out of them.”
Walsh’s message has been a simple one. History is exactly that — history.
“Just reminding them that just because something happened in the past doesn’t mean it’s going to happen again on both sides,” Walsh said.
“It’s very, very uncomfortable until the game is played,” he said. “So, I think getting comfortable and getting satisfied is a natural human occurrence, that if it’s happening to our team then we will suffer a similar fate that the Lancers did last year, or even this year too of a really upstart, tough Mitty team.”
Amongst themselves, the Padres have drawn on the experience of having done the same thing last year that Mitty is attempting to do now.
“It’s a reoccurring theme,” Niu said. “We know that they’re probably thinking about it the same way we were thinking about it. They just want vengeance because they want to get back at us. But we just know we just have to not allow that to happen.”
Friday night’s kickoff at San Jose City College is scheduled for 7 p.m.
CCS Division III finals
No. 3 Menlo vs. No. 5 Hollister
Speaking of upsets, this year’s Central Coast Section Division III championship game pairing sees two Cinderella stories collide.
No. 3 Menlo School (7-5) is coming off an upset in the CCS semifinals, ousting No. 2 Live Oak with a 21-14 victory. But it is No. 5 Hollister that boasts true Cinderella bragging rights, having knocked off No. 1 Soquel 42-28 in the other Division III semifinal.
The Menlo Knights have never won a CCS championship. They’ve been to the CCS finals five times, including last season’s Division II title game, but have gone 0-5. Menlo’s last section title came in the 1980s while part of the North Coast Section.
Senior two-way standout Cort Halsey has been a glue guy for Menlo, even if his name on his player page at MaxPreps.com is misspelled as “Hasley.” At tight end, he leads the Knights with 705 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. As a linebacker, he leads the team with 11.5 tackles per game, ranking seventh in the CCS, according to MaxPreps.com.
Hollister (7-5) last won the CCS Division I championship in 2014. Since then, the Haybalers have appeared in five of the last six postseasons. Overall, Hollister, and under its previous name of San Benito, have won a total of seven CCS football titles. The school officially changed its name to Hollister at the beginning of this year.
The CCS Division III championship showdown will be held at Rabobank Stadium in Salinas. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
