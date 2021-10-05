Serra is still awaiting a diagnosis for senior football standout Hassan Mahasin.
A running back/slot receiver, Mahasin left Saturday’s 41-7 win over Bellarmine with a knee injury. The senior underwent an MRI on his knee Sunday. Results are expected to be known Tuesday, head coach Patrick Walsh said.
Mahasin was at practice Monday, a day Serra traditionally reserves for watching game film.
“Hassan’s positive attitude has lifted us all,” Walsh said. “He’s a positive guy. He was at practice today … and it was positive.”
It was a strange looking way for an injury to occur as Mahasin took a handoff on the opening play of the second half. He went untouched by another player, and no sooner did quarterback Dom Lampkin hand off the ball for a routine draw play did Mahasin stumble and buckle. The play was whistled dead as his knee hit the turf. Mahasin immediately began limping off the field, announcing vocally he was coming out of the game.
Walsh said Mahasin lined up in the backfield because he wanted the senior to get more touches. He had played predominantly at the slot position in the first half and recorded a 33-yard touchdown reception on Serra’s final offensive play of the half. He totaled just two rushes for minus-7 yards.
But senior running back Petelo Gi said the plan was for Mahasin only to go in for one play.
Prior to the play, Mahasin initially did not join the huddle. But the Serra coaching staff was adamant about getting him onto the field before the Padres broke from the huddle, so Mahasin jogged out and immediately lined up in the backfield. Before the ball was snapped, a Serra coach was already instructing senior running back Petelo Gi that he was going to sub in for Mahasin on the following play.
“He was only supposed to be in for about one play — [Coach Ron Ortiz] said: ‘One play and you go right in,’” Gi said. “So, I was hoping — because Hassan scores; so, I was like, ‘yeah, he’s fittin’ to score’ — but once he got the ball and I saw him drop, it was just crazy.”
Gi — who was in the midst of a career day, rushing 11 times for 172 yards and three touchdowns — replaced Mahasin on the next play, and said he only learned about the injury when he got to the huddle.
“Then I seen tears from my teammates that were already on offense,” Gi said. “And I was confused. I was just blinded. I don’t know what’s going on. … And I’m asking [Lampkin] in the backfield: ‘What happened? What happened?’ He was like: ‘It’s good. It’s good.’”
Leading 20-0, Serra went on to use 6 minutes, 36 seconds on the drive and ultimately punted, pinning Bellarmine at its own 11-yard line. It wasn’t until Gi got to the sideline that he learned the extend of Mahasin’s injury, he said.
“When we punted it, I asked: ‘What happened?’” Gi said.
Gi did not say who responded, but he said it was a teammate who answered: “’Hassan is out for the season.’”
“I was like: ‘Wow!’ It’s just crazy,” Gi said. “It just lets me know anything can happen at any time, even when you don’t expect it. Hassan works so hard to prevent injuries like this. And I just couldn’t believe it.”
However, Gi said he was uncertain as to the severity of Mahasin’s injury.
“I’m not really sure,” Gi said. “It was hard to hear him say this. He told me he was done. And I never heard him say that before.”
Following the game, Mahasin was walking around under his own power.
“He’s one of those guys, you’re not going to drag him off the field anyway,” Walsh said. “So, there’s probably a little bit of that.”
