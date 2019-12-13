Two schools. Two football teams playing for state championships. The commonality? The brotherhood.
The Serra Padres and the College of San Mateo Bulldogs each play for their respective state championships Saturday. Serra will be at Cerritos College for a 4 p.m. kickoff, taking on Corona de Mar-Newport Beach in the CIF Division 1-A State Championship Bowl. CSM will be at Bakersfield College for a 1 p.m. kickoff, taking on Riverside in the California Community College Athletic Association State Finals.
CSM quarterback Luke Bottari stands as a cornerstone of both programs’ runs of success. As a sophomore, he joined Serra’s varsity team and started in the program’s first two State Championship Bowl appearances, including the Padres’ first state title in 2017. Now, as a true freshman at CSM, he will be playing in his third state championship game in four years.
“That’s special,” CSM head coach Tim Tulloch said. “That just kind of shows what’s in his DNA. He’s a winner. He’s able to make those around him better.”
Bottari carved out a niche on the 2016 Serra team platooning at quarterback with Leki Nunn, a senior that season. The relationship between the two set in motion a momentum the Padres are still riding, with Bottari likewise having served as a mentor for the two players who have quarterbacked Serra this season: West Catholic Athletic League Quarterback of the Year, senior Daylin McLemore; and the sophomore who has taken over in the wake of McLemore’s Oct. 26 injury, first-year varsity standout Dom Lampkin.
Bottari, McLemore and Lampkin all overlapped at Serra for three weeks in 2018. Bottari was the senior starting quarterback on that team, with McLemore stepping into a secondary role to make an impact on defense while also serving as Bottari’s backup. When the Padres advanced to the 2018 Central Coast Section Open Division II playoffs, Lampkin was promoted from the freshman team to varsity.
“I know they look up to me and I tried to pass on as much knowledge as I could last year,” Bottari said. “We had three weeks of playoffs together and we were all practicing at the same time.”
Bottari actually has more history with Lampkin. The two previously played youth football for the San Francisco Warriors Football club during the summer heading into the 2015 season. So, when Lampkin joined the quarterback group with the varsity team last season, the wheels were already in motion for all three QBs.
“We were already like brothers coming together,” Lampkin said.
Not that Lampkin envisioned his being thrust into the starting role as soon as he was.
“This season, I didn’t even expect to play,” Lampkin said. “It’s just a great opportunity to make it this far.”
At the outset of the 2019 season, Lampkin’s role was similar to that of McLemore’s last season. He was the second-string backup quarterback, but made his first splash on defense, playing as a member of the secondary in nickel and dime packages, and even recording his first varsity sack at Levi’s Stadium in Serra’s Sept. 6 win over Menlo-Atherton.
Through the first eight weeks of Serra’s regular-season slate, Lampkin was reserved to garbage minutes on offense. He garnered more practice reps as the season went on, a cause of offensive coordinator Darius Bell being vigilant toward ensuring the Padres could sustain their latest season of destiny in the event an injury should befall McLemore.
The sophomore’s quarterback utility prior to Oct. 26, however, was merely precautionary.
“Particularly when Daylin looks like a superhero out there,” Serra head coach Patrick Walsh said.
That changed during Week 8, though, when McLemore suffered a broken collarbone. Since then, Lampkin has taken the majority of in-game snaps, the only exception being when senior WCAL Utility Player of the Year, Nate Sanchez, spells the sophomore in the wildcat formation.
“[Lampkin] has definitely taken over the offense,” McLemore said. “He has the ability to take over a game, for sure. He has the ability to run the ball, pass the ball, just make plays. He’s definitely taken us here. It’s because of him. He’s the reason we’re here right now.”
McLemore is on the mend and has been taking practice reps for the past two weeks. His availability for Saturday is questionable.
“It’s a coin flip,” Walsh said. “It’s going to be: How’s he feeling that day?”
Lampkin has demonstrated some superhero sensibilities of his own, though.
While the sophomore doesn’t have the same feel for the offense as McLemore, he makes up for it with the presence of a varsity leader, a charisma he generates in leading by example. Particularly, his fearless rushing approach in the option offense, in taking on defenders while refusing to give himself up, has been a factor in each of Serra’s championship clinching games, from Week 9 in wrapping up the West Catholic Athletic League co-championship against Valley Christian in Lampkin’s first varsity start, to rematching Valley Christian three weeks later Nov. 30 to claim the CCS Division I title, to last week’s Dec. 7 win over San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno to capture the CIF Division 1-A Northern California regional crown.
“It’s just the way I play the game,” Lampkin said. “I’ve been playing the game since I was little, and I’ve been taking hits since I was little. So, it’s like second nature to me.”
Up the hill at CSM, Bottari emerged in a more immediate fashion as a true freshman with the Bulldogs. The aesthetic hasn’t been dissimilar to his sophomore year at Serra, when he split time with Nunn. Tulloch insists every week CSM practices is a new competition for playing time. Bottari was named the opening-week starter 48 hours prior to the 2019 kickoff Sept. 7 against Siskiyous but has dueled freshman Jack Perry every week for the job.
“They compete every day,” Tulloch said. “It’s just a big part of our culture, is to compete every day. … He’s seized that and that’s when Luke is at his best.”
While Bottari is technically a true freshman, Tulloch said he doesn’t so much fit that label because of his offseason hours. While Bottari was still finishing his senior year at Serra, he was attending camps at College Heights Stadium in April and, on the heels of high school graduation, hit the ground running through summer camps already having a grasp of the Bulldogs’ offensive system.
“For him, he doesn’t come in as a true freshman in August,” Tulloch said. “You get the whole summer and, you come in, and you’re mentally so far ahead from the other traditional freshmen … which is critical at that (quarterback) position.”
Bottari has gone on to rank 10th in the state in quarterback efficiency (155.4) and was a unanimous selection as All-Bay 6 Conference quarterback in helming the undefeated Bulldogs. And, as a perennial postseason presence every year since his sophomore campaign at Serra, Saturday’s CCCAA State Finals will mark his 55th game in four years.
“To be honest, I never get enough of it,” Bottari said. “Every weekend, every day, I truly love the game. … It’s not just me, it’s the people that I’ve surrounded myself with, the programs I’ve been through. Serra and CSM, they’re both special. Coach T, Coach Walsh, it’s a lot more than me that’s gone in to all these championships.”
The only downside is Saturday’s CSM game, being played the same afternoon at Serra’s, means it will be the first time the Padres have played in a State Championship Bowl without Bottari in attendance.
“It’s for good reason though,” Bottari said. “If I didn’t have my own state championship right now, I would definitely be going to the Serra game. But, shoot, they all know I love them down there.”
