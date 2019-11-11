Less than two yards away from the goal line, the Serra Padres had a perfect regular season in their sights. But the St. Ignatius defense had other ideas.
The Padres fell 14-13 Saturday at St. Ignatius, failing to convert a decisive 2-point conversion with 1:15 remaining in regulation.
Serra (6-1 WCAL, 9-1 overall) had actually tied the game, following Terence Loville’s 5-yard touchdown reception from Dom Lampkin by turning to kicker Damon Lewis, who booted the point-after try. On the PAT kick, however, St. Ignatius (6-1, 8-2) was flagged for running into the kicker. The Padres opted to take the penalty, wiping the game-tying point off the scoreboard.
“I figured we could get a yard and a half and we didn’t,” Padres head coach Patrick Walsh said. “They made a great play and I think reviewing the replay I could have coached the play better. ... But if we had to run that play a hundred more times from that position at a yard and a half, I would go for it a hundred more times.”
Despite the loss, Serra still earns a WCAL championship, albeit a shared three-way title with St. Ignatius and Valley Christian. The Padres also earned the No. 1 seed in the Central Coast Section Open Division I tournament, and will host No. 8 Half Moon Bay Saturday at 1 p.m. Valley Christian was seeded No. 2 in the tournament, and St. Ignatius No. 3.
The Padres had a chance to become the first team in program history since 1954 to go undefeated in the regular season. Serra went a perfect 9-0 some 65 years ago. In 1968, the Padres also fell one point shy of a perfect season, going 9-1 overall after losing to Vallejo 21-20, albeit that loss came in Week 3.
“On a mirco-level it’s disappointing,” Walsh said via telephone Sunday. “On a macro-level we’re 9-1 and WCAL champions, and we’re the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. So, from that vantage point we did a great job in those first 10 games. … But I’m not going to lie, 24 hours later it’s painful to not finish the season 10-0 … but we’ll take this pain and use it to navigate our playoff.”
St. Ignatius jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead with quarterback Teddye Buchanan connecting with receiver Danny Ryan for two scoring strikes. The Wildcats on the board in the first quarter with an 8-yard scoring pass, then added an 18-yarder in the second quarter.
The Serra offense, meanwhile, was mired in a slew of holding penalties that consistently killed the momentum, according to Walsh.
“A lot of really good St. Ignatius effort and defense I would say is No. 1,” Walsh said. “No. 2, I would say we had four or five holding penalties that really put us behind the chains. And against a great defense, we can’t do that to ourselves.”
In the third quarter, though, the Padres got on the board when Hassan Mahasin found the end zone on a 1-yard score to cut the deficit to 14-7. St. Ignatius had a chance to put the game away on a field-goal attempt with just over five minutes to play but missed the 20-yard kick.
The Serra offense then went on the march, moving the ball 80 yards in just under five minutes. The Padres seemed on their way to a fairytale ending to their regular season — or at least forcing clean slate in overtime — but it was not to be.
“It came down to one play in the 48th minute with pretty much a yard to go,” Walsh said. “So, I’m really proud of the way we battled through the course of the game.”
