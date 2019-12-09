Twenty minutes prior to the start of the CIF Northern California championship game Saturday, visible from the plateau along the San Mateo stretch of Highway 92 East was the most majestic of rainbows stretching across the expanse of Serra High School’s neighborhood of Beresford Manor.
Call it another affirmation God is a Serra Padres fan.
The Padres (13-1 overall) navigated several forces of nature in the Division 1-A regional championship game — the rain, the wind, and a mighty San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno team — to deliver on the promise of their No. 1 seed with a 28-18 victory at Freitas Field to earn their second Nor Cal championship in three years.
“I’m just at a loss for words,” Serra defensive end Jerry Gaoteote said. “I’m excited. I love my team.”
San Joaquin (12-2) proved one of the biggest challenges the Padres’ mighty defense has faced this year. The only other time this season the Panthers had been held under 20 points was in their Week 1 loss to Kingsburg. And in their Central Section Division II championship game win 30-21 over Tulare Western, the Panthers’ multi-faceted pistol offense went over 6,000 total yards on the season.
While Serra relied on a three-man defensive front for much of the day — with Gaoteote, senior defensive end Nusi Malani and senior defensive tackle Marcellus Eison — the Panthers still outgained the Padres 378-260 on the day.
“The game plan,” Serra head coach Patrick Walsh said, “was to potentially defend the run with three defensive players in there because of their passing attack, and drop eight (defenders). I told the players before the game if we could drop 11, we would. … We can’t do that so we’re going to drop eight.”
As the Padres have throughout the postseason, they won the turnover game. San Joaquin committed three turnovers, all at critical times, while Serra didn’t give the ball away once all day.
The first allowed Serra to score twice within the first four minutes. After going three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, the Padres blazed to a 14-0 lead by scoring on their next two plays from scrimmage.
After forcing a turnover on downs at the San Joaquin 40, the Padres struck on a cluster screen from quarterback Dom Lampkin to fellow sophomore Hassan Mahasin, who bolted out of a pack of blockers to score a 40-yard touchdown.
“I think the real celebrity of this game in terms of offense was our screen game,” Walsh said. “And our screen game has been bad this year. And with the elements and the wind, you can’t really throw.”
“We practice that play all the time and we finally used it in a game,” Mahasin said. “And we succeeded with it.”
Then the Padres took the ball right back on a fumble recovery. San Joaquin quarterback Finn Collins (15-of-29 passing for 209 yards, a TD and an interception) completed a 14-yard pass over the middle, but the ball sprung loose with Serra defensive back David Silk pouncing on it.
On the next play, Lampkin went large by legging a keeper up the back of center Jack Bevilaqua for a 51-yard scoring run to give the Padres a 14-0 lead with 8:04 to play in the first quarter.
For the next 25 regulation minutes, the Padres managed to win a war of attrition.
“They were definitely pretty good,” Gaoteote said. “They ran really hard, and were passing to their outside receivers. But I feel we had the better defense.”
San Joaquin went on the march on its next drive, needing just eight plays to cover 94 yards, including passes of 13, 6 and 10 yards for Collins before the junior connected with senior Mac Dalena on a fly pattern up the sideline for a 46-yard scoring pass.
A quick Serra three-and-out gave the Panthers the ball back at their own 31, and Collins beat two third-downs — one with a 28-yard pass to senior Jalen McMillan, and then over the middle for a 13-yard completion to Dalena — before rushes of 11 and 4 yards from junior running back Jordan Hornbeak (18 carries, 130 yards and a TD) moved the ball to the Serra 4.
On third-and-goal from the 4, though, Serra cornerback Terence Loville broke up a pass play with clutch pass defense in the end zone. San Joaquin settled for a 24-yard field goal to keep the Serra lead intact at 14-10. There the score stayed until late in the third quarter.
“We knew coming into halftime that we had to keep playing physical,” said Tobin Phillips, San Joaquin’s star defensive end who is committed to play at Stanford. “Because we were the underdogs and we knew we had to shock the world with physicality and technique. Up until that point we were happy with the way we were playing … but in the end we came up short.”
But it wasn’t a letdown by the San Joaquin defense that undid 18 minutes of scoreless football, but another clutch defensive play by Loville.
The Panthers repelled Serra’s best drive of the game to that point, with the Padres moving from their own 20 to the San Joaquin 21. But on fourth-and-5, the Padres couldn’t advance when Lampkin was taken down by Phillips for no gain.
Two plays later, though, Loville read a bubble screen to perfection and stepped in front of a Collins pass for an interception and returned it 28 yards for a pick-6, giving the Padres a 21-10 lead.
San Joaquin fired right back, needing 11 plays to go 61 yards for a 3-yard scoring run by Hornbeak at the start of the fourth quarter to cut into the Padres’ lead 21-16.
Serra took over at its own 14, but the sophomore contingent of Lampkin and Mahasin went on the march. The result was a 15-play, 86-yard drive, highlighted by two Lampkin throws of 6 and 21 yards to Sanchez, followed by an third-and-11 with Loville running a suicide route over the middle to make a highlight-reel leaping catch for a 19-yard pickup across midfield for a first down.
Lampkin later solved a fourth-and-2 from the Panthers’ 18 with an 8-yard screen pass to Mahasin, staring down two San Joaquin rushers who leapt simultaneously on an initial pump fake, then Lampkin calmly lofted the ball over them to Mahasin for an 8-yard pickup to the 5.
“We just work on that play all the time,” Mahasin said. “He works hard every day and when we needed to use it, we used it, and it worked.”
Two plays later, senior running back Jackson Lataimua pounded in a 2-yard score with a second and third effort, staying on his feet through the pile and into the end zone to enjoy the celebration in giving the Padres a 28-16 lead with 3:47 to play.
“Championship drive,” Walsh said. “Championship mentality and a championship drive. … I don’t even really remember it. It was just almost awe inspiring.”
San Joaquin kept the pressure up, using just under two minutes to drive the ball to the Serra 20. But with 1:34 to play, Collins had a pass intercepted by Silk in the end zone to put the game on ice.
“I talk a lot about the bottom of the fire here,” Walsh said about the depth of his roster. “We talk about the top of the fire, the flames are the most beautiful part and everybody looks at the flame. But the heat, the real heat, comes from the bottom.”
Walsh was referring specifically to senior Adrian Primo, who entered in the second half to spell regular placekicker Damon Lewis on two point-after tries, converting both.
Inversely, after San Joaquin’s score at the start of the fourth-quarter to make it 21-16, Serra took the momentum back on the ensuing 2-point conversion try with sophomore safety Andrew Stewart chasing down a sweep for a lone-wolf tackle in the backfield.
With the win, Serra advances to the CIF Division 1-A State Championship Bowl. The Padres will face Corona del Mar-Newport Beach. The 1-A State Championship Bowl is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. this coming Saturday, Dec. 14, at Falcon Field on the campus of Cerritos College in Norwalk.
“A really exciting moment for all of Serra, especially our defense,” Loville said. “We’ve worked all year for this and, for all the seniors this is the last game of our Serra career, so we’re going to go out with a bang.”
