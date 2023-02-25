SANTA CLARA — The Serra Padres couldn’t quite write the fairytale comeback story.
No. 4-seed Serra fell in the Central Coast Section Open Division boys’ basketball finals 64-59 to No. 7 Sacred Heart Cathedral (16-12) in a Friday night showdown at the Leavey Center on the Santa Clara University campus.
The Padres (17-11) suited up 18 players and rotated most of them onto the floor for minutes. But in the end, they couldn’t stop the Fightin’ Irish’s big three of RL Miller, Jerry Mixon Jr., and Michael Manfreda.
“They made some plays,” Serra head coach Chuck Rapp said. “Give them credit. They were beating us off the dribble, and their speed and size bothered us. We didn’t really shoot the ball well. I think it’s that college gym. … We played hard. I’m proud of the effort, and we battled. Sacred Heart just made a few more plays than we did.”
Going into halftime with a one-possession deficit, the Padres went on an 8-2 run to start the second half and looked as though they were getting into the flow. They’ve relied on the team concept throughout a recent six-game winning streak, one they needed not just to reach the CCS Open finals, but to qualify for the Open Division tournament at all.
But SHC’s Miller, a senior, had a big-time answer in the third quarter. The 6-3 forward turned the tide with a barrage of alley-oop layups and one electrifying dunk on a transition breakaway. Miller finished with a game-high 24 points, including 10 in the third period to put SHC up 45-42 going into the fourth.
“I know none of them on that team can guard me,” Miller said. “So, my mentality is to get to that basket every time.”
Serra senior Ryan Pettis looked to one-up Miller when he tried on two different occasions to dunk the ball in the fourth quarter. The first was a critical juncture for the Padres, trailing 50-44. Manfreda had just drilled a 3 from up top, and the Irish followed with a defensive stop. But Serra’s midcourt pressure looked to take back the momentum.
In a cluster of bodies, Pettis stripped the ball loose and got a step toward the hoop. The junior was looking to dunk but got fouled and hit the floor hard in the process.
The sequence temped Pettis to take out his emotions on SHC next time down the floor. In the half-court set, he accelerated into traffic and got some serious air as he attempted a windmill dunk. While Pettis scored some style points, he didn’t stick the landing as SHC’s defense forced him off the mark.
“I think he was frustrated and tried to get that dunk there,” Rapp said. “But it probably symbolized the whole night. We just could not get it going. And those are plays we’ve been making for the last six games.”
The result was an 8-0 run for SHC to push the lead to 55-44 with 3:50 to go. The Padres were forced to put the Irish at the line and had a glimmer of hope as SHC shot just 2 of 6 on the first three sequences, with Serra closing it to 61-54. But an unforced turnover on an ill-fated pass into the corner on the Padres’ next possession all but sealed their fate.
“We’ve been playing from behind all year,” Rapp said. “So, there was no sense of panic or anything like that. We battled. I’m proud of the kids’ effort and the kids’ heart. We battled all year, and this was no different.”
Aidan Carleson finished with a team-high 18 points for Serra. Senior center Seamus Gilmartin turned in another gutsy performance, scoring four put-backs in the game to total 16 points and 13 rebounds.
For SHC, Manfreda finished with 18 points, and Mixon added 12.
The game marked the return of CCS championship basketball to the Leavey Center for the first time since 2019-20. The facility wasn’t used by the CCS for two years during the COVID pandemic, and last year’s CCS finals were moved to Santa Cruz due to a scheduling conflict at Santa Clara University.
“It was cool,” Rapp said. “It’s a great experience coming out here. That’s always the dream of the high school prep athlete. And it brought back some good memories for me to be back here for me personally.”
