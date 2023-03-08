Since Daylight Saving Time has yet to kick in, early-season high school baseball games are always in danger of having darkness make an impact.
When you factor in it took nearly 90 minutes for the Los Gatos and Serra baseball teams to play two innings, sundown was in play Tuesday at Serra.
Lucky for the Padres, they were leading 9-8 when the umpires decided it was too dark to continue after the Wildcats were retired in the top of the sixth inning. Now, Serra improves to 3-0 early in the season.
“Typical early-season stuff,” said Serra manager Chris Houle.
It was the first two innings that put a complete game in jeopardy. Los Gatos (2-3) sent five batters to the plate in the top of the first, stranding a pair of runners in scoring position as Serra starter, junior Thomas Egbert, ended up striking out the side — including back-to-back Ks looking.
The Padres wasted little time in jumping on Los Gatos starter Matt Ludeman. They tagged him for five runs on five hits as they batted around, sending 11 batters to the plate.
The first four Padre hitters reached base to open the game. Michael Perazzo led off the game with a walk and Ben Cleary singled. Jake Downing walked to load the bases and cleanup hitter Jim O’Brien cleared the bases with a booming double to the left-center field gap to put Serra up 3-0.
Serra proceeded to load the bases again, with Derek Waldvogel and Jeremy Gory hitting singles, with Gory driving in O’Brien with the fourth run of the inning. Jake Torres was hit by a pitch to load the bases again.
Joe Damelio, the No. 9 hitter, drove in the fifth run of the inning with a single to right and it appeared the Padres were poised to run away with it.
“I liked how we competed offensively,” Houle said. “I think we’ve scored four runs in our first two games. It was good to get the bats going quickly.”
Los Gatos, however, came right back in the top of the second, scoring six times to take the lead as the Wildcats sent 10 batters to plate. The first three hitters reached base on a walk and a pair of singles to load the bases. A sacrifice fly off the bat Tino Nanez drove in the first run of the game for the Wildcats, which was followed by back-to-back walks to drive in another run and keep the bases loaded.
Carter Johnstone then gave Los Gatos the lead, hitting a grand slam to right-center. Two batters later, Egbert was out of the game and sophomore Ian Josephson, who ended up getting the win, got the last out to end the inning.
Serra, however, came right back to retake the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second. Downing led off the inning with a bolt over the fence in right-center, a ball hit so hard the Los Gatos outfielders merely turned their heads to watch it leave the park.
O’Brien then reached on an error and Josiah Rodriguez walked. Both runners moved up on a fielder’s choice and O’Brien came in on a Gory groundout to put the Padres up 7-6.
Serra increased its lead to 9-6 in the bottom of the fourth when Waldvogel, who went 2-for-3, doubled to lead off the inning. Gory, who also had a pair of hits, bunted for a single to put runners on the corners. Gory stole second and both runners came around to score when Torres’ grounder to third was thrown away at first base.
But the Wildcats did not go away. They closed their deficit to 9-7 with a run in the fifth on a Drew Dillehay fielder’s choice. In the top of the sixth, they added one more as AJ Lapava scored on a double play grounder. On the play, Serra shortstop Ben Cleary ranged to his right, before making a jump turn and firing to second for the first out. Perazzo’s throw to first just beat the runner for the twin killing.
But Serra wasn’t out of the woods yet. Los Gatos had a runner at third and designated hitter Donovan Freed at the plate.
But on a 2-2 pitch, Serra’s Braden Agosta, the Padres’ third pitcher of the game, struck out Freed looking to end the inning. After a discussion with the Los Gatos manager, the home plate umpire called the game amid the gathering dusk and Agosta got the save.
While Serra stayed undefeated early in the season, the Padres have still only played three games as the rainy weather has impacted them.
“We haven’t practiced on the field for a week. We were supposed to play three games last week, but the tournament got rained out,” Houle said. “We have not had a chance to get into a routine.
“It’s really important (to get these games in). That’s what we use to get ready for league. It’s been tough to have four games rained out.”
The Padres will be back at it Wednesday when they host Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland and their annual game with Burlingame is scheduled for Friday night at Washington Park, weather permitting.
West Catholic Athletic League play begins Tuesday.
