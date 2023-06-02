By Nathan Mollat
Daily Journal staff
There was really no question who were the two best softball players in the Peninsula Athletic League’ Bay Division this season.
The only question was how the coaches would split them up when it came to deciding Player and Pitcher of the Year.
Hard to argue with the decisions. Sequoia’s Ainsley Waddell left no doubt she was the best all-around player in the league, earning her the Bay Division Player of the Year honor.
Sequoia head coach Michelle Surrail said there was only one nomination for Player of The Year and Waddell won it unanimously.
“No one else was even put up (for consideration),” Surrail said.
Waddell easily could have been in the running for top pitcher as well. She certainly has the credentials. But Capuchino’s Nohemi Livingston earned the Pitcher of the Year nod as she helped lead the Mustangs to the PAL Bay Division co-championship this season.
“There was definitely kudos for both athletes (at the post-season coaches’ meeting),” Surrail said. “The both had banner seasons.”
Waddell and Livingston proved the PAL still had talent despite the departures of Aragon’s Megan Grant and Liv DiNardo to Division I college programs. Waddell’s numbers stack up well against anyone for this season. Batting cleanup, she ended with a batting average just shy of .600, finishing at .595, which led the team. She also led the team in RBIs (25), doubles (13) and home runs (4).
And she was aggressive at the plate, consistently putting the ball in play. She had only 13 strikeouts to go along with five walks and finished with slash line of .595/.667/963.
She was equally as impressive in the pitcher’s circle. She pitched in all 24 games for Sequoia this season, which finished third in the Bay with a 10-4 record and earned a spot in the Central Coast Section Open Division for the first time with an 18-6 overall mark.
Waddell went 17-5 with a 1.49 ERA in 159 innings pitched. Her most impressive number of the season, however, was her strikeouts. Her 254 Ks ranked No. 1 in CCS, No. 9 in the state and No. 41 in the nation, according to stats loaded to MaxPreps.com.
Waddell will be continuing her playing career at UC Santa Barbara.
Livingston, however, was just a tad bit better in the circle. She won a career-high 19 games, finishing the season 19-3 and her ERA of 1.39 topped the Bay Division. In 146 innings pitched, Nohemi struck out 170 batters.
Like Waddell, Livingston was just as dangerous at the plate. She batted .477 with 23 RBIs and an OPS of 1.112.
“There was (a little more discussion about Pitcher of the Year), especially from me,” Surrail said with a laugh. “But the other coaches strongly felt Nohemi had earned that (Pitcher of the Year honor).
“I’m proud of both of them. … They’ve played against each other since they were 8 years old. They hold each other in high regard.”
The Bay Division’s Freshman of the Year award was shared by a pair of Carlmont teammates, Bella Wilson and Molly Brand. Wilson served as the leadoff hitter for a Scots’ squad that shared the Bay Division title with Capuchino. She batted .400 with a team-leading 28 runs scored and stole 12 bases.
Brand batted .422 with 10 RBIs and an OPS of .927.
In the Ocean Division, champion Menlo-Atherton picked a pair of the main awards. Junior Danielle Koo was named Player of the Year, while teammate Kylie Cox earned co-Freshman of the Year honors.
Koo helped lead the Bears to their second CCS berth in two years as they went 10-2 in Ocean play and 15-8 overall. In 22 games played, Koo was the team leader in all the major categories: .507 batting, 35 runs scored, 36 hits, 32 RBIs, 14 doubles and four home runs, with an OPS of 1.508.
Koo was also the team’s leading pitcher, going 7-1.
Cox was just as impressive. She batted an even .500, with 20 runs scored, 32 hits, 23 RBIs and an OPS of 1.248. She shared freshman honors with Mills’ Audrey Jang. She batted .452 on the season and of her 33 hits, 17 were extra bases: 13 doubles and four homers.
Terra Nova’s Gianna Tassio got the Pitcher of the Year nod. The senior went just 7-7, but had an ERA of 2.62. Of the 61 runs she gave up, only 27 were earned.
Tassio wasn’t too shabby at the plate either, batting .500 with a team-leading 26 RBIs and 16 extra-base hits — 11 doubles, three triples and two home runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.