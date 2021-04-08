The Sequoia softball team knew exactly how Half Moon Bay felt as the Cougars played their first game in more than a year Wednesday in Redwood City.
The Ravens were in the Half Moon Bay’s spikes just the day before as Sequoia opened its season against Hillsdale Tuesday, a 5-1 loss.
What a difference a day makes. The Ravens banged the ball all around their home field, scoring 12 runs on 14 hits in a 12-2 win that was called after 4 ½ innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“Completely different,” is how Sequoia head coach Michelle Sarrail described Tuesday’s loss and Wednesday’s win. “We were nervous (against Hillsdale), but we held our own. They came back [Wednesday] and the bats joined (strong pitching a defense).”
For Half Moon Bay head coach Callie Pacheco-Barkley, she was just thrilled to see her team back on the field for its season opener, knowing that they might take their lumps.
“It’s rust. These girls haven’t played for a year,” Pacheco-Barkley said. “They’re still a little nervous facing live pitching.”
The Cougars seemed perfectly fine in the top of the first as they scratched out a pair of runs. Emily Seva led off the game with a wind-aided double to left field and scored on Siona Halwani’s one-out single up the middle. Halwani would come around to score on Emma Pimentel’s opposite-field single to right to give the Cougars a quick 2-0 lead.
“That was so exciting,” Pacheco-Barkley said.
But Sequoia pitcher Ainsley Waddell settled down after that. She went on to strike out the side in the first and after allowing three hits in the first inning, allowed only one more hit over the final four innings. Following a Juju Pintarelli single to lead off the third, Waddell retired the final nine HMB batters in order, finishing with nine strikeouts.
“I was just excited to be back out there with my team,” said Waddell, a sophomore. “I felt pretty good.”
Pacheco-Barkley, who starred at Half Moon Bay before going on to a solid college career at College of San Mateo, paid Waddell the ultimate compliment.
“I love watching her pitch,” Pacheco-Barkley said. “Fabulous changeup. She would strike me out.”
Waddell and the Ravens did not trail for long. They got one run back in the bottom of the first on a when Mackenzie Jackson’s bloop single drove in Waddell, who had reached on a fielder’s choice and moved around to third on a passed ball and wild pitch.
Sequoia then took the lead for good with a five-run second, scoring all five runs with two outs as the Ravens batted around. A bunt single from Blessing Taimani got the rally started and two batters later, Waddell helped her own cause with a RBI single.
The big blow in the inning, however, was Talia Tokheim’s grand slam, who jumped on the first pitch she saw and deposited it over the fence in center field to give the Ravens a 6-2 lead.
Tokheim had a big game, going 2 for 3 with a double, homer, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Sequoia loaded the bases again in the third with two outs, but came up empty before all but icing the game with a six-run fourth. Waddell drove in a pair of runs with a double, while Claire Sarrail, Jackson, Lilliana Santos and Taimani each driving in a run as well.
Waddell reached base in all four of her plate appearances, picking up a pair of hits and driving in three runs.
“We’re out to prove ourselves this season,” Coach Sarrail said. “We think we can compete with any team in the Bay Division. … They want to build a program. We want to make a name for ourselves.”
For Pacheco-Barkley and her HMB squad, she is just looking ahead to the next game.
“This game was to help us figure out what to work on,” Pacheco-Barkley said.
