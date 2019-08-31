Sequoia combined physicality and speed in taking the Log Trophy from rival Woodside Friday night at Terremere Field. In the football season kickoff for both teams, the Ravens were ravenous in handling the Wildcats, 40-20. Sequoia built a 27-0 halftime lead and never looked back. The Wildcats unveiled a wing-T attack, though Sequoia coach Rob Poulos called it, “The Diesel.”
Poulos, in turn, had the luxury of possessing two nimble quarterbacks, to say nothing of power back Simon Talauati. The senior Talauati was a load to bring down, rushing for 182 yards on 24 carries, scoring twice from 1-yard out. Talauati had 109 yards rushing in the first half, 47 of those yards coming when he broke several tackles, taking the ball to the Wildcats 17-yard line.
The Wildcats turned the ball over, throwing four interceptions, three of them picked off by free safety Nolan Tarzon.
“I was out there ball-hawking, reading the quarterback,” said Tarzon, who held up three fingers as he ran off the field. “It feels great to beat our rivals after taking a loss last year. It feels great to get a 20-point win.”
The contest was marred by penalty flags, most of them against the Wildcats, including two holding calls in the early moments of the game. That didn't help gain field position for starting quarterback Brody Crowley, who ran for his life on more than one occasion.
“Give credit where it's due,” Woodside coach Justin Andrews said. “They outplayed us. We didn't do ourselves very many favors. We have a lot of growing pains with a new scheme, with a lot of new starters. We showed enough promise to build on something going forward.”
Crowley connected with smooth receiver Ethan Mooney a few times, including a 44-yard completion to the Sequoia 13 right before the end of the first half. Two plays later, Crowley lost the handle and the Ravens Ben Esquivel pounced on the pigskin.
Mooney's 33-yard reception in the fourth quarter helped set up the Wildcats’ second score. Zach Scher ran for 18 yards before Tommy Williams scored from a yard out with 9:08 remaining.
The Wildcats recovered the ensuing onside kick as Brendan Smith got credit for the recovery. Morrise Law bulled his way for 15 yards to the 8-yard line. Tommy Person scored from five yards away.
Putting on a show for the Ravens were quarterbacks Kyle Parker and Demare Ward. Parker, on fourth-and-8, threw a fade to Albert Tuakalau for a 23-yard TD, the first points of the season for the Ravens. It was Parker’s running that drew raves from the large throng, however. Parker scrambled for 30 yards early in the third quarter, showing blazing speed, taking the ball to the Woodside 12-yard line. On the next play, the southpaw Parker eluded a would-be tackler in the backfield before getting around the left flank for the 12-yard TD.
Ward, not to be out-done, optioned for 20 yards on Sequoia’s first play of the game. On the second play of the second period, Ward optioned once more, this time for a 13-yard touchdown.
Playing well, defensively, for the Ravens was Steven Stone, who also had an interception.
Poulos praised his defense, especially Tarzon, Tuakalau and Stone.
Andrews knows he has to be patient with a young club.
“We don't have a lot of experience,” Andrews said. “We have to cycle a lot of guys in and out. The sooner we get guys to grow up, the sooner we can make things happen.”
