For all the strikeout dominance of Sequoia pitcher Ainsley Waddell, her teammate Lilly Santos sure showed how a good, old-fashioned hustle play can change the complexion of a softball game.
The Ravens (2-0 PAL Bay, 5-0 overall) rallied back for a 3-2 extra-inning win Thursday at reigning two-time Peninsula Athletic League Bay champion Aragon. But the game would have never gotten to extra innings had it not been for Santos’ heads-up hustle in the fifth inning.
With Sequoia trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Santos bounced a hit through the left side of the infield. But with the muddy outfield grass slowing the ball, and the Aragon relay not covering second base, Santos tore around first base to turn an otherwise routine single into a two-bagger.
“Just, go! Go! Go!” Santos said. “I’ve had some pretty aggressive base running this season. I knew that if I could get onto second, I’d be scoring.”
Sure enough, senior Gigi Odom followed with a two-out RBI single to knock in Santos with the tying run. The Ravens would go on to win it in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by freshman Nisha Mehta.
“It’s definitely our toughest game this season,” Santos said. “We haven’t really been able to get out on the field much with all the rain. So, it was definitely a good battle and a good test.”
Waddell locked up with Aragon starting pitcher Brooke Tran for a magnificent duel of left-handers. Sequoia jumped ahead in the top of the first when, after a Mehta triple, Waddell drove her home with an RBI groundout. But the Dons answered back in the bottom of the inning with two runs against the reigning PAL Bay Division Pitcher of the Year.
Aragon (0-1, 2-6) produced three hits in the innings, all in two-strike count. After a Janelle Jee single, Waddell committed a throwing error on a bunt by Amelia Gullo. Caroline Harger and Madison Ketcham followed with back-to-back RBI knocks to stake Aragon to a 2-1 lead.
“Ainsley, if she’s off at all, she’ll just come back even harder,” Sequoia head coach Michelle Sarrail said. “She just digs in deeper. So, it’s very scary to be a hitter against her later in the game sometimes because she’ll just go up harder and harder.”
Dig in she did. Waddell struck out the last two batters of the inning, and went on to set down 14 batters in a row. She’d go on to strike out 11 in the game, giving her 66 in five games on the year.
It’s familiar territory for Waddell, who was the only PAL pitcher to beat Aragon last season, when the Ravens topped the Dons 3-0 on April 28, 2022.
“I feel like the same pitcher as I was last year,” Waddell said. “I’m just always working on improving and getting better with more experience.”
Tran was on point too. The Aragon senior totaled six strikeouts, but was carving up the strike zone while hardly ever missing her spots.
“Fantastic,” Aragon head coach Liz Roscoe said of Tran’s outing. “She’s pitched really well for us and she’s probably got the most heart of a player on this team. She’s always in the game, and pitching her heart out, and playing her heart out, and doing everything she can do to contribute. She’s a great player.”
The Dons had a chance to swing back ahead in the bottom of the sixth when Jee opened the inning with a double to right-center. With Aragon trying to bunt Jee to third, a wild pitch took care of the critical 60 feet. But with one out and Jee at third, as the Dons attempted to bunt her home, Waddell’s fastball was bunted into the air for a pop-out, with Sequoia doubling Jee off third to end the threat.
“I was so excited,” Waddell said. “That was a great play.”
Waddell went to set down the last eight batters she faced.
“She’s amazing,” Jee said. “Her spin … I don’t really know how to read spin, but it’s crazy.”
The Ravens won it in the eight after Odom set the table with a leadoff double to left. Cassy Chin moved Odom to third with a sacrifice bunt. Mehta followed with a booming sacrifice fly to center.
Aragon appealed the tag-up play, saying Odom left the bag early, to no avail.
“I saw it; I thought she left early,” Roscoe said. “I thought it was close but I thought she left early.”
Roscoe said Odom still would have scored if she’d left third base a second later.
“I think she would have made it,” Roscoe said. “She’s pretty fast — one of their fastest runners.”
Sequoia is now one of two teams in the PAL Bay Division with unbeaten overall records. Capuchino (1-0, 6-0) is the other as Mustangs pitcher Nohemi Livingston fired a six-hit shutout, while striking out 11, in Thursday’s 4-0 win over Hillsdale (1-1, 7-1).
Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109.
See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn
