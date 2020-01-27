Settling for ties has be a recurring theme for the Sequoia Ravens this season.
The Sequoia girls’ soccer team entered play Saturday having totaled five ties in 10 overall matches, including two in Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division play. Falling behind 2-0 to Aragon Saturday at Terremere Field, however, the Ravens were faced with the possibility of suffering their second loss in league play.
That’s when Sequoia (3-1-2 PAL Bay, 5-1-5 overall, 11 points) heeded the words head coach Melissa Schmidt has been preaching in past weeks, rallying for three scores to down the Lady Dons (1-6, 4-7-1, 3 points) in a critical 3-2 victory. With it, the Ravens leapfrog two PAL Bay Division teams and into third place; come season’s end, the top three placers in the Bay earn automatic bids to the Central Coast Section playoffs,
“We’ve tied a lot of games,” Schmidt said. “We have five ties and we’ve only lost one. When I’ve talked to the girls, I’ve said we’ve got to start converting the ties into wins. … We’re not going to tie our way into CCS. So, one of our big things has been, really, finishing.”
Junior forward Heather Benway scored the first two Sequoia goals. Benway converted a header in the final minutes of the first half to get her team on the board, a gutsy play off a free kick that saw her challenge Aragon’s keeper, who deflected one shot attempt but was met by a converging Benway, who jumped in and footed the waist-high ball in to cut the deficit to 2-1.
“Especially how we scored right at the end of the half, we were kind of switching the momentum,” Benway said. “So getting that one really picked up everyone’s spirits.”
Benway added the equalizer in the second half with a penalty kick. Then in the final five minutes, Sequoia earned the elusive game-winner when senior Selina Rincon stormed the box off the right side to receive a blindside assist pass off the heel of sophomore Nathalie Franco.
“They went crazy,” Schmidt said of the ensuing celebration. “They were pretty pumped to come back from a two-goal deficit like that. And more than just the goal was just how poorly we played inside the first 25 minutes. So, yeah, they were pumped.”
The 11 a.m. start may have been a factor in Sequoia’s slow start, according to Schmidt. In her 13th year as the team’s head coach, Schmidt gave her players a day off Friday.
“The beginning of the game was tough just because the first 20 minutes we were down 2-0,” Benway said. “But I never really felt like we going to lose, which was strange.”
Benway now has four goals on the season, all in league play. She missed the first month of the season with a foot injury and didn’t play in any non-league games.
“I think everyone knew we weren’t there to tie the game, we were there to win,” Benway said.
Senior goalie Lita Billman was a factor by notching several saves, responding to Aragon attacks by tipping the ball over the top of the crossbar. This has become Billman’s calling card, Schmidt said, as the four-year varsity goalkeeper is tall, physical, and is keen to come out of the keeper’s box to stop attacks.
“She had another great game,” Schmidt said.
Center midfielder Kira Spottiswood helped wake the team up in the second half. Schmidt categorized the junior’s second-half play as “incredible,” and it was actually Spottiswood who drew the foul in the penalty box to set up Benway’s game-tying penalty kick.
“She’s just a playmaker,” Schmidt said of Spottiswood. “She causes a lot of trouble.”
Sequoia entered the day in fifth play but moved past Menlo-Atherton (10 points) and Burlingame (9 points) with the win. Now at the midway point of the league slate, Woodside remains in first place with 19 points. The Ravens trail second-place Carlmont (12 points) by a single point.
“We’re really excited,” Schmidt said. “I think the nice thing is we’ve now played every team in the Bay and we know we can play with all of them. We can beat all of them on a good day. Being in third and only 1 point out of second, it’s a good place to be.”
