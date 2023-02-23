Given the way the Sequoia girls’ soccer team controlled its match with No. 3 Los Gatos, the Ravens winning by several goals would not have come as much of a surprise.
The second-seeded Ravens did pretty much whatever they wanted against the Wildcats in the Central Coast Section Division I semifinal game in Redwood City Wednesday night.
But it took Sequoia until the first 10-minute overtime period to finally solve the equation, getting a brilliant individual effort to score in the 95th minute in a 1-0 overtime win.
“We could have ended that a lot sooner than we did,” said Sequoia head coach Melissa Schmidt. “At least we didn’t go to PKs.”
throughout the game. Countless times a cross was sent into the middle, with Haws poised to pounce.
But the ball would be a shade too long, or three defenders converged on her. Her frustration was evident following a late-game attempt that was well wide.
But she kept her head in the game and five minutes into the first of two 10-minute overtime periods, she gave her team the game-winning strike. Haws initiated the play by challenging and winning the ball on the left flank, bursting upfield. She angled in on goal at the top of the box, cut back to lose her defender and create space before driving a shot toward the far right post.
It seemed her hard luck continued, however, as the ball banged off the post — but instead of bouncing out, it bounced back across the goal mouth and settled in the far left-side netting for the 1-0 lead with 15 minutes remaining in overtime.
“How many times did we hit the wrong part of the goal?” Schmidt asked. “It’s funny, there was a point in the game where I had a thought I might need [Haws] to be selfish. I thought [the game] would come down to someone making it happen on their own.
“Are we surprised it was her? No. She’s that kind of kid who can make it happen.”
The win did validate the Ravens’ performance, as it became early on Sequoia (12-3-5) was the better side. The Ravens earned a corner kick and a dangerous free kick near midfield in the first 10 minutes, with Charlotte Dugoni sending a long pass into the Los Gatos penalty box, where Annika Gupta sent a one-timer on frame that was knocked down by the goalkeeper. The Ravens could not capitalize on the ensuing scramble off the rebound, but it seemed only a matter of time before Sequoia would find the back of the net.
But Los Gatos (15-4-2) did present a threat on the counter, enough to keep the Sequoia defense on their toes. Sequoia goalkeeper Gabi Holloszy hustled off her line and used a sweeping kick save to thwart one through ball and there was another close call late in the first half.
“They had speed down the flanks and it was dangerous,” Schmidt said. “My outside backs are incredible … and they got beat (a couple times).”
But the offensive efforts were few and far between for the Wildcats as Sequoia continued its offensive pressure throughout the second half. Again, coming close, but coming up empty.The Ravens got two crosses into the box in the opening minute of the second half, while Haws had a forceful header on one of the Ravens’ eight corner kicks in the 44thminute, but the ball was well wide of the frame.
There were three more corners over a five-minute span; Nina Mills banged a 58th-minute shot off the post and Haws missed on a one-timer in the 63rd minute.
In all, the Ravens had nine shots in the regulation 80 minutes, only two of which were on frame.
“We’ve struggled to finish, yes. But lately, no,” Schmidt said. “We’ve been finishing better in the last two weeks. It’s funny, because all the pieces were there tonight.
“I thought we played really good soccer. I really did. We possessed really well; we combined really well; the effort was through the roof.”
The win sends Sequoia into its second CCS championship game since 2021 and the Ravens will face a familiar foe in Saturday’s final: top-seeded Aragon, which beat No. 5 Notre Dame-Belmont 2-1 in the other semifinal.
Sequoia and Aragon played a non-league game Feb. 15, a game the Ravens dominated, 4-1.
When Schmidt told her team they would be playing the Dons, she said they let out a cheer.
She shut it down real quick.
“That game [last Wednesday] means nothing,” Schmidt said, who previously told the Daily Journal she played a number of JV call ups in what amounted to a friendly.
“We do not roll into Saturday like we got this.”
