Following the Sequoia girls’ soccer team’s 2-1, golden-goal win over Piedmont in the first round of the Northern California regional playoffs Tuesday, Ravens’ head coach Melissa Schmidt said the Highlanders were the best team they had played all year.
She amended that statement after Thursday’s Division III semifinal match against Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa.
“Really good,” Schmidt said. “Best team we’ve played this season.”
Unfortunately for the top-seeded Ravens, that bore out on the scoreboard as the fourth-seeded Cardinals posted a 2-1 win and advanced to Saturday’s championship game against No. 2 Christian Brothers-Sacramento.
For Sequoia, it meant the end to the best season in school history. While the loss stings, it didn’t take away from the fact that the Ravens went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in Northern California.
“[We] were spectacular,” Schmidt said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Sequoia (14-4-5) certainly had its chances and nearly found the equalizer twice in the dying minutes. Shut down offensively for long stretches of the second half and trailing 2-1 following a 49th-minute strike from Newman (20-2), the Ravens put together one last attack.
In the 77th minute, Sequoia earned a free kick in their half of the field, about 70 yards from the Cardinals’ goal. Charlotte Dugoni sent a long ball to the top of the penalty box, where Aminah Evans flicked the ball into the box. Addi Haws came charging in from the left flank to latch on to the ball and aimed a shot toward the far-right post. It got through the initial wave of traffic, but as hopes started rising, the ball was cleared away by the defense.
The Ravens last best chance came in the 80th minute when Tallie Miller had the ball at the top left corner of the penalty box. Her shot had the goalkeeper beat, but it skimmed off the crossbar and out of bounds.
“The intensity picked up again (in the final minutes),” Schmidt said.
Schmidt thought she and her team might be in over their heads when Cardinal Newman scored in the opening five minutes. Nathali Mendoza won a battle with a Sequoia defender, sending a short pass into the penalty box. The ball was quickly crossed into the middle where an unmarked Hennessey Saunders slotted it home for a quick 1-0 lead.
“My assistant coach and I thought, ‘This could be a long game,’” Schmidt said. “I figured out today they run some crazy formations. … In the first five minutes, we were so disorganized. We didn’t know who to mark. That’s when they scored that goal.
“They switch and move so quickly.”
But the Ravens showed the heart of a champion, which they are after capturing their first-ever Central Coast Section title last Saturday. They answered within minutes to show the Cardinals they would not go away quietly.
After winning the ball near midfield, Sequoia played it out wide to Addi Haws on the left flank. She eventually curled a perfect cross into space, with both Teagan Tokheim and Nina Mills giving chase.
Mills got to the ball first and surrounded by defenders, got off a shot over the Newman goalkeeper’s head. She managed to reach up high and tried to swat it away, but the ball had enough on it to get through her hands and bounded into goal to tie it in the eighth minute.
“Reset. New game,” Schmidt said. “All of the sudden, we’re in this.”
The Ravens continued to get opportunities to get behind the Cardinals defense. Tokheim was applying heavy pressure on the defensive line in the first half, resulting in a couple of turnovers deep in the Cardinals end, but the Ravens could not capitalize.
Newman nearly duplicated its goal in the 32nd minute, but the shot was hit well over the top.
The Ravens were stuck in, they were winning their fair of challenges and cutting off the Cardinals attack. Newman, however, was slowly taking over possession, forcing Sequoia to chase and defend — a lot.
The Cardinals did not lose their momentum after the halftime break, either, needing just nine minutes into the second half to retake the lead.
Following a throw-in Ravens’ territory, the ball was headed around several times before it headed forward into space. Two Sequoia defenders and Newman’s Abella Hunter gave chase, with Hunter splitting the two defenders before slamming a shot into the roof of the goal from 20 yards out to put the Cardinals up 2-1.
Newman continued to dominate possession after that and the Ravens started to tire. Playing defense and chasing not only impacts stamina, but it also puts a lot of pressure on the offense. Sometimes to the detriment as the Ravens seemed hurried and inpatient when they did get the ball that they then struggled to build anything through the midfield.
“They were a hard team to build against,” Schmidt said. “The problem was, they were on us so quickly. Our best bet was balls over the top.”
The Ravens kept pushing and while they never did find the equalizer, they battled to the very end. While the sting of losing was still fresh, Schmidt knew that it did not mean the season was a disappointment by any stretch of the imagination.
“So much success (this season),” Schmidt said.
