Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
After a 1-0 loss to Lincoln in the 2021 CCS Division II championship game, Sequoia girls’ soccer head coach Melissa Schmidt told a team of mostly freshmen and sophomores that they would be back.
Schmidt’s prophecy proved true. Saturday, the Ravens not only played in their second title game in three years, they won the program’s first-ever section crown, as second-seeded Sequoia beat top-seeded Aragon 1-0 at Sequoia Saturday afternoon.
“This is history for Sequoia soccer. [This team] will always have the first one,” Schmidt said. “To win a Division I title, that’s real. That’s a big deal.”
Schmidt was concerned her team might overlook Aragon (17-3) after Sequoia (13-3-5) beat the Dons 4-1 in a non-league three days before the start of the CCS tournament.
Aragon head coach Michael Flynn hoped that would be the case.
“We talked about the fact they were going to underestimate us,” Flynn said.
Said Schmidt: “That was an entirely different Aragon team from 10 days ago.”
The Dons proved in a 2-1 semifinal win over Notre Dame-Belmont that they were resilient. The Tigers had routed Aragon 6-1 in a non-league game in early January and the Dons got their revenge in CCS play. They were hoping to duplicate that in the final against the Ravens.
The Dons, however, struggled to get much going offensively, as the Ravens’ control of the midfield kept Aragon from building an attack there before springing a ball over the top to their target forwards.
“In general … they close down really quickly. It made it difficult for our style of passing,” Flynn said. “We had to get early balls and play over the top and we just weren’t able to do that.
“[Sequoia] defended well.”
The Ravens also attacked well. While they netted just the one goal, they put consistent pressure on the Aragon goal and if not for some heroics from Dons goalkeeper Luana Denniston, the final score could easily have been much larger.
Denniston finished with seven saves.
“We had a lot of chances and their goalkeeper came up big,” Schmidt said.
Aragon dodged a bullet in the 33rd minute when Teagan Tokheim ran onto a long Emma Heist pass, with the ball and a step on the defender. Denniston came to meet Tokheim at the top of the box, but she touched the ball around the charging goalkeeper.
Tokheim could not finish, however, as the ball rolled wide.
Just before halftime, the Ravens scored what turned out to be the game-winner. Addi Haws intercepted a pass in Aragon’s end and carried it on goal. She sent a cross to the front where Nina Mills was making a left-post, weak-side run. Her one-timer gave Sequoia a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute.
In the second half, Sequoia controlled the game. With the Ravens’ defense smothering the Aragon attack, the Sequoia offense continued to put sustained pressure on the Dons’ defense. The Ravens made enough probing runs and crosses into the box that, while not especially dangerous, kept the Dons always having to work out of the back.
“We did control the midfield so they couldn’t get [the ball] to the front line,” Schmidt said. “They did a good job denying us real (dangerous) opportunities … But we had the one (goal) in. That was the most important thing. The fact we were still creating chances was really important.”
With the win, Sequoia punched its ticket to the Northern California regional tournament. While the Dons’ season ended, it’s now Flynn who believes his team will return to a CCS final sooner rather than later. The Dons had a majority of sophomores and juniors on the field Saturday and he believes his team’s future is bright.
“If you would have told me at the beginning of the season we would be in the final of CCS, I would have laughed,” Flynn said “It stings to lose, but when you see how young we are, we’re going to be here again.”
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.