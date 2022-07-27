“The past is prologue,” said Aragon head football coach Steve Sell. “That’s from Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest.’”
Or to quote The Talking Heads: “Same as it ever was.”
Those two statements best illustrate the Sequoia football team playing in the El Camino Division for the 2022 season because while it may seem new, it’s actually a throwback to the pre-PAL days.
With the football merger between the Peninsula Athletic League and Santa Clara Valley Athletic League, there was a chance a “traditional” PAL team, in this case Sequoia, would move from the familiar PAL Ocean Division into a new El Camino Division, which features two former PAL teams — along with King’s Academy — playing with SCVAL holdovers Cupertino, Gunn, Los Altos and Santa Clara.
“In developing this (merger), I just knew this could happen,” said Sequoia athletic director Melissa Schmidt, who was a main cog in the effort to merge the two football leagues as a way to promote better equity among the teams and keep the sport viable for those schools most vulnerable to losing it.
But in mixing up the future, Sequoia is kind of going back to the past. Before the advent of what is now the PAL, there were three separate leagues on the Peninsula: the Mid-Peninsula Athletic League, which included the six San Mateo Union High School District Schools and the North Peninsula League, with all the North County and coastside schools.
Then there was the South Peninsula Athletic League, which featured the four current Sequoia Union High School District teams — Carlmont, Menlo-Atherton, Sequoia and Woodside — that played in a league with the two remaining Palo Alto schools: Palo Alto High and Gunn.
Since-closed Cubberly and Ravenswood high schools were also part of the SPAL.
“One of the oldest rivalries on the Peninsula was Paly-Sequoia,” said Sell, who played football and graduated from Aragon in 1984.
“When people say, ‘This is nuts’ (putting Sequoia in the El Camino Division), I say, ‘Not really,’” said Sell, who spearheaded the merger.
In 1996, three leagues — SPAL, PAL and NPL — all combined to form what is now known as the PAL. The PAL is comprised of San Mateo County schools, which is why the Palo Alto schools did not come along when the PAL was formed.
While Sequoia won’t be renewing its rivalry with Palo Alto, which will play in the De Anza Division, the Ravens will get to renew acquaintances with Gunn. The schools already got a taste of what is to come when they faced off in Week 2 of the 2021 season, with Gunn coming away with a 56-28 win as the Ravens would finish the year 4-6 overall and 3-1 in Lake Division play.
In 2021, the Ravens played eight teams in the various divisions of the PAL. This season, they will play only four games against traditional PAL squads, but they’ll still play Woodside in “The Battle for Redwood City” in the season opener and will still close the regular season against rival Carlmont.
Schmidt said Sequoia football coach Rob Poulos, who was also part of the committee working on the merger of the two leagues, said he’ll just roll with whatever the schedule says.
“Obviously, he would have preferred to stay more North,” Schmidt said of her school’s football coach, who is on vacation in Europe. “I do think [Poulos] has a good perspective. He’s been around a long time. … I think he is able to see that you can’t just look at your own school if you’re going to participate in [this merger].”
Once the two leagues agreed to merge late last year, a committee was put together to form the various divisions in what is now the 32-team PAL, but the division names will be familiar to those who follow high school football in the Central Coast Section. Schmidt said all 32 teams were ranked 1 to 32, based on power points. The top 12 teams were then separated into the six-team Bay and six-team De Anza divisions, based on geography.
The next 12 teams were selected for the Ocean and El Camino divisions. Because the SCVAL came into the merger with 14 teams, compared to 18 for the PAL, it meant two teams that were traditionally in the PAL, would be moved to the El Camino Division in order to have balanced divisions.
“If the SCVAL had six ‘A’s and six ‘B’s (level teams), then it doesn’t happen,” Schmidt said. “But they didn’t have six ‘B’s.”
King’s Academy, which is based in Sunnyvale, was a no-brainer to be included in the southern division. Sequoia then became the next PAL to be moved.
The remaining eight schools were then placed in the Lake Division, which is a combination of PAL and SCVAL schools.
Sequoia will not necessarily stay in the El Camino Division in future seasons, however. Because the PAL uses a promotion-relegation model, the Ravens could move into the Bay or Lake divisions based on their own win-loss record. Or, the movement of other teams could facilitate Sequoia moving back into the Ocean Division.
“The thing is, people are used to what they’re used to,” said Schmidt. “It’s not crazy to go to Jefferson (which is 24.3 miles, compared to 13.3 miles to reach Gunn) because it’s something you’ve always done.”
In the end, Schmidt said sometimes you have to make sacrifices for the good of all involved, which was the impetus behind the merger in the first place.
“What it came down to finally was, what’s the No. 1 priority? Is the No. 1 priority to preserve the original leagues or is it to focus on equity? If you’re going to focus on equity first, this is what had to happen,” Schmidt said. “At the end of this, it’s a good-faith effort to support high school football in our region.”
Added Sell: “Everyone understands when you do a merger like this, some won’t be impacted too much … and some might be inconvenienced a bit.”
