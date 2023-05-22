SALINAS — It took the Sequoia Ravens some time to find their identity this season. Now, after vaulting into the postseason with a three-game win streak, the Ravens are left with a feeling their season ended too soon.
No. 7-seed Sequoia (13-13-1) was eliminated Saturday in the opening round of the Central Coast Section Division IV baseball tournament, falling 4-3 to No. 2 Palma. The Ravens went down swinging, though, loading the bases in the top of the seventh before Chieftains reliever Quentin Williams closed it out by inducing a pop-up off the bat of Sequoia No. 5 hitter Luke Ulrich.
Ulrich put up a good battle and seemed to have Williams’ fastball timed. Getting count leverage after ducking a first-pitch brushback, Ulrich took some big cuts at the Palma closer’s next two offerings, fouling them both straight back.
“He was so close,” said Aaron Melz, Sequoia’s two-way standout who was on third base with Ulrich at the plate. “He just needs a little adjustment, and he was going to rake one.”
Melz had quite a day, getting on base in all four of his plate appearances as Sequoia’s leadoff hitter, going 2 for 3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. The senior right-hander also worked six innings on the mound, recording the hard-luck complete-game loss, allowing three runs on five hits and three hits while striking out three.
It was Melz’s second straight complete game, on the heels of a one-hit shutout May 10 in a must-win 2-0 victory over Half Moon Bay.
“Arm felt good,” Melz said of Saturday’s effort. “I’ve gone three CGs this year, so I’m kind of used to going the distance.”
Melz’s May 10 win helped Sequoia take momentum into the playoffs. By virtue of a two-game sweep of Half Moon Bay — capped by a 4-3 victory May 12 — along with a 3-2 non-league win over Menlo School in the March 13 regular-season finale, the Ravens climbed into a fifth-place tie in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division, allowing them to barely make the CCS postseason cut by virtue of an at-large bid.
“We knew we had to win at least two of our last three league games,” Sequoia junior Max Stallings said. “We started swinging it really well towards the end of the season. All these guys kind of came together and started being aggressive in the zone, and just started putting some barrels on balls and found holes.”
Stallings had his struggles at the plate this season, batting just .244, but finished strong. Through the Ravens’ three-game winning streak, he went 5 for 10 with two doubles and two RBIs. While he went 0 for 2 at the plate Saturday, he reached base twice — getting hit by a pitch in the third and drawing a walk in the seventh — and generated two RBIs, one with each of his groundouts. The junior finishes the season as Sequoia’s RBI leader with 16.
“I was just proud that we could kind of turn a corner with our swings, because at the beginning of the season it was kind of rough for all of us,” Stallings said. “Then we started ramping it up and we started finding holes.”
Melz, after taking over at the leadoff spot midway through the season, provided a spark, leading Sequoia with a .515 on-base percentage, including 12 hit-by-pitches. And it took him just one pitch to reach base Saturday.
The senior’s emotions were on display. In the first inning, the Palma public address announcer mistakenly introduced him as Aaron “Merz.” Melz promptly responded in kind, roping the first pitch of the game over the center fielder’s head for a leadoff triple, and scoring two batters later on an RBI groundout off the bat of Stallings.
“When he gets pissed off … he takes it up a gear,” Ravens manager Mike Doyle said.
Doyle channeled Melz’s temperament in the bottom of the sixth inning with an unwelcomed mound visit with the bases loaded and one out. With Palma leading 3-2, Melz was visibly flustered as Doyle approached the mound — having just intentionally walked Johnny Carnazzo — but responded by inducing a groundball to third baseman Kevin Furuta, who ranged a step to his left and fired home to cut down the lead runner.
“You want … guys out there that just want to compete, and that’s Melz,” Doyle said. “He didn’t want to walk that kid because he thought he could strike him out — thinking that about every batter he faces.”
Melz went on to walk Williams, forcing home a key insurance run for the Chieftains, but he escaped further damage by inducing an infield pop-up to end the inning.
Palma (17-11) initially took the lead 2-1 in the third inning on a pair of solo home runs by Chris Martinez and Kaleb Shannon.
“Home runs happen,” Melz said. “It’s part of baseball. … You just don’t let it phase you. You keep putting pitches where you’re told to. It’s part of pitching.”
In the third, Alan Gonzalez capped a two-out Palma rally with an RBI single to make it 3-1. Sequoia got a run back in the fifth with a one-out walk from Melz, a ground-rule double from John Larios, and an RBI groundout by Stallings.
In the seventh, the Ravens set the table by turning over the batting order. Furuta, the No. 9 hitter, cranked a one-out double to left. Melz then singled home Furuta to close it to 4-3. Stallings and freshman cleanup hitter Morgan Winfield followed with back-to-back two-out walks to load the bases before Ulrich’s spirited at-bat ended it.
Sequoia finishes the year with a 5-4 record in one-run games.
Ravens pitchers recorded a 2.53 staff ERA this season, and this without projected staff ace Jack Lanham, who didn’t pitch due to an arm injury. Through two previous varsity seasons, Lanham touted 7-3 career record, including a team-best five wins as a junior last year. He is committed to play NCAA Division III baseball at Willamette University next season.
“It was a kick in the gut,” Doyle said of Lanham’s injury. “Jack has been one of our heart-and-soul guys, and he maintained doing that in the dugout, just not between the lines. So, it took our team a little bit of time just to get used to the fact that the guy who was an all-league pitcher last year wasn’t coming back, at least on the field of play. So, that was a bummer.”
The PAL Bay Division earned five automatic CCS bids this season. The King’s Academy-Sunnyvale tied Sequoia for fifth place, but even with the two teams splitting their season series this year, TKA earned the fifth auto bid via tiebreaker format. Not only did the Ravens’ three wins in the final week of the regular season loom large in their earning an at-large bid, so did previous non-league victories over Palo Alto, St. Ignatius and Monte Vista-Watsonville.
