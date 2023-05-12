Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
When Sequoia freshman Jamie Elkington got hung out between second and third base in the fifth inning and still managed to survive the pickle and slide in safely to third, it was clear it was going to be the Ravens’ day.
Sequoia (10-4 PAL Bay, 18-5 overall) played spoiler in Friday’s regular-season finale with a 7-2 home win over rival Carlmont. By virtue of the loss, the Lady Scots (11-3, 15-8) share the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division softball championship with Capuchino.
Elkington delivered the big hit, fueling Sequoia’s five-run rally in the first. Carlmont got on the board with a run in the top of the first, but the Ravens fired back in the bottom of the inning when Elkington stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and scorched a three-run triple down the right-field line.
“It felt so nice off the bat,” Elkington said. “Going oppo just always feels so nice. So, it’s always stressful going up to bat with the bases loaded, so it felt really nice to get a triple.”
It was a big momentum swing that restored the energy to the Sequoia dugout.
“She always energizes our team when she gets a big, power hit,” Sequoia head coach Michelle Sarrail said. “She moves runners. And she knows she has a job to do. She’s in a power spot in our lineup to move runners, and her job is get them in.”
A 5-1 lead was all the run support Waddell would need, as the senior pitching phenom whirled her third complete game of the week. Last week, the left-handed workhorse went 0-2 in starts against Capuchino and Hillsdale. She certainly bounced back this week, however, going 3-0, including a two-hitter Tuesday in a 2-1 win against Aragon, and a one-hitter Thursday in a 4-0 win over Woodside.
“I think she’s done a marvelous job,” Sarrail said. “We’ve been running her. She’s pitched every single inning of every game, all 23 games this season. And she’s coming off just a couple games last week, so relatively speaking that’s a light week for her. So, she was ready to roll this week, three games, no problem.”
Waddell finished off the week against Carlmont allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine. She finishes the regular season as the Central Coast Section leader with 237 strikeouts. She’s also been a star at the plate, leading the PAL with a .586 batting average.
Waddell added to her team-leading RBI total with an RBI single in the first, followed by a bases-loaded walk in the fifth.
Carlmont struck first with a flurry of quick offense in the first. Bella Wilson led off with an infield single. Then with runners at first and third after an Maddie Wiessinger single, Carlmont executed the double steal with Wiessinger swiping second, and Wilson flying home on the throw to second. Wilson went on to swipe three bases in the game.
“I think the energy was really good,” Wilson said. “We were having a lot of fun before the game, and the intensity was definitely there. We came out strong but, in the end, it just didn’t work out.”
Sequoia answered back quickly. Nisha Mehta doubled to lead off the frame, and Waddell tied it with an RBI single. Then a single by Emerson Seevers and a walk to Mackenzie Jackson set the table for Elkington’s bases-clearing triple.
Carlmont added a run in the third with a double by Wilson and another double steal that saw the freshman swipe home.
“It’s really good to win a championship,” Wilson said. “Obviously, it would have been nice to win it without being co-(champion). But it’s a really good thing to win it. I think we’re all really happy about it. We’re going to CCS, so it’s exciting.”
With the win, Sequoia wraps up sole possession of third place in the PAL Bay Division. The top four teams in the Bay Division — Carlmont, Capuchino, Sequoia and fourth-place Hillsdale — earn automatic bids to the CCS postseason.
Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109.
See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn
