Despite suffering a 2-1 loss to seventh-seeded Pajaro Valley-Watsonville, Sequoia boys’ soccer head coach Greg Markoulakis didn’t have a lot about which to complain.
His team had more than enough to hang with a dangerous Grizzlies’ squad and the Ravens had their share of chances to not only tie the game, but pull out the win.
But a pair of defensive miscues proved to be the difference as third-seeded Sequoia saw its season end in the semifinals of the Central Coast Section Division I bracket.
“Honestly, it’s not that disappointing,” Markoulakis said.
Sequoia (14-5-1) started the game on the front foot, needing less than five minutes to take a 1-0 lead. Not surprisingly, it was the Ravens’ potent 1-2 punch that got them on the scoreboard. Sequoia earned a throw-in deep in Pajaro territory. Leimana Makasini received the ball near the top right corner of the penalty box, with his back to the goal.
He brought the ball down, turned and broke into the box before sending a low, hard cross to the front of the goal, where Daniel Schembri came running on and slotted it into the back of the net.
The quick goal did not deter Pajaro Valley (17-1-4), however. The Grizzlies showed a sign of things to come in the eighth minute when they sent a long ball over the top of the Sequoia defense that nearly found Nacho Aguado, who was called offside.
But the flag stayed down in the 24th minute. From near midfield, Isaac Rojas sent another looping ball over the Ravens’ back line. A fortunate bounce beat the defender and this time Aguado was in on goal and he made no mistake with his clinical finish to tie the score.
Aguado then helped set up what turned out to be the game-winner. On a long ball toward the right flank, Aguado and a Sequoia defender on his shoulder, gave chase. The defender made a stab to knock the ball away — but missed — and Aguado was off to the races.
With nothing but space in front of him, he looked up and found Carlos Mata unmarked at the top of the Sequoia penalty box.
Aguado fed Mata with the perfect service and he finished expertly as well for the 2-1 lead just before halftime.
“[Aguado was] a phenomenal player,” Markoulakis said. “He was as good as we’ve seen.”
The Grizzlies had two chances to extend their lead in the opening minutes of the second half, but came up empty.
The Ravens settled in and started to get balls in and around the Pajaro Valley penalty box. In the 68th minute, had a prime opportunity. Makasini made a long, swift run to chase down a long ball into the box, shouldering past a defender and forcing the goalkeeper into a kick save.
Sequoia kept up the pressure and had a couple other chances go by the wayside — a Schembri header and a Ryan McDowell half volley that both went wide.
The Ravens’ last, best chance came in the third minute of stoppage time. Again, Makasini muscled his way past the defense and in on goal.
But as was the case minutes before, the Grizzlies goaltender denied Makasini with another kick save. Makasini got the rebound, but his weak second shot was saved.
“I thought it was a fair match,” Markoulakis said.
Division II
Fourth-seeded Westmont (14-3-3) knocked off top-seeded Half Moon Bay (16-4-2), 3-0.
Division III
Top-seeded Menlo-Atherton (7-5-7) had its semifinal game against No. 4 Santa Clara (9-6-6) postponed to 3 p.m. Thursday because of ongoing electricity issues on the M-A campus.
Division IV
No. 4 Menlo School (12-6-4) saw its season come to an end with a 2-0 loss to No. 1 North Salinas (12-5-5).
Girls’ soccer
Division II
No. 7 Woodside (11-7-2) was eliminated 2-0 by No. 3 Presentation (13-8-1). The Panthers will face No. 5 Sacred Heart Prep (12-5-4) in Saturday’s championship game.
Division III
The best season in Nueva (16-3-2) program history came to an end when the second-seeded Mavericks fell 1-0 in overtime to No. 3 Wilcox (15-3-2).
