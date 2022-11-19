It was a bad night for No. 1 seeds in the Central Coast Section playoffs, and the Sequoia Ravens were no exception.
All four top seeds playing in CCS semifinals Friday night were eliminated, including No. 1 Sequoia, falling in the Division IV playoffs 31-18 to Santa Teresa-San Jose (7-5) at Terremere Field. In the Division II semifinals, No. 5 Bellarmine defeated No. 1 Wilcox 21-17; in Division III, No. 5 Hollister knocked off No. 1 Soquel 42-28; and in Division V, No. 5 Westmont downed No. 1 Monterey 37-14.
Sequoia (10-2) had glimmers of hope in the second half with two big plays on special teams — an onside kick recovery and a blocked punt. But a three-pronged attack by Santa Teresa always had an answer, outgaining the Ravens 403-324 in total yards.
“We had our opportunities tonight,” Sequoia head coach Rob Poulos said. “I loved the battle. Getting the onside kick recovery, blocking the punt. We kept giving ourselves chances, we just couldn’t quite convert on that.”
The Saints overcame a 6-3 deficit late in the first half and led the rest of the way.
Santa Teresa running back Joshua Reyes had a big night, totaling 21 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns. His 7-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter all but sewed up the win, putting the Saints up 31-12.
“It was a designed inside run,” Reyes said. “I seen it was clogged up, I just bounced it outside, I just ran as fast as I could to the pylon and I just dove for it, tried to do whatever I could do to help my team come out victorious and just secure this dub.”
But it was Saints quarterback Jayden Arevalo that turned in biggest plays. The senior racked up 160 total yards of offense — 94 rushing on 10 carries, and 6-of-8 passing for 76 yards — including a dynamic 56-yard keeper for a touchdown with 1:19 to play in the first half.
“He was the difference maker,” Poulos said. “That was what I was worried about. I kept drilling to our guys: ‘I don’t need a big hit, I need him to get taken down.’ And guys got sucked in and then he showed exactly what we had seen on film, that he could make those things happen.”
Two plays got the best of the Ravens in the first half. Prior to the 56-yard scoring stunner, the first game-changer was on Santa Teresa’s opening drive. On fourth-and-11, Arevalo scrambled for a 15-yard pick-up and a first down. This set up the first points of the night, a 27-yard field goal by Casey Carr to put the Saints up 3-0.
The Ravens led briefly midway through the first quarter. Santa Teresa fumbled away a punt return, with Jordan Crocket stripping the returned for Marcus Brewer to recover at the Santa Teresa 45. Seven plays later, junior running back Luke Ulrich banged through several defenders on the way to the end zone for a 9-yard scoring run. After a missed point-after try, Sequoia led 6-3.
But the Saints fired back, as they would all night.
“This was kind of my nightmare, is that they were kind of like King’s, and King’s was cleaner that we were,” Poulos said, referring to the King’s Academy, the only team to defeat Sequoia during the regular season. “And that’s what cost us. And these guys were able to play it a little more clean than we were, a few less errors, and that was the difference.”
An 11-play, 63-yard scoring drive put Santa Teresa ahead. The highlight was another fourth-down conversion, an 11-yard pass to Jeffrey Kerr to push the Saints across midfield for a first down. Then Reyes gave his team the lead with a 3-yard scoring run, making it 10-6 Saints.
Sequoia managed just 88 yards of offense in the first half. Senior quarterback John Larios had plenty of time in the pocket, but the downfield coverage didn’t allow for many pass attempts. The biggest completion he managed was a harmless 8-yard toss to Robert Oda as time expired to end the first half. Larios finished with 245 total yards — 11 carries for 57 yards rushing, and 15-of-20 passing for 188 yards.
Larios opened the second half by getting Terremere Field buzzing with a 36-yard completion to Jack Elgaaen. It set in motion a seven-play, 70-yard scoring drive, with Ulrich scoring on a 1-yard run to cut the deficit to 17-12.
But it took Santa Teresa less than four minutes to get the points back. The Saints benefitted for a 15-yard facemask penalty, and later scored on a 29-yard run by Evan smith to make it 24-12. Reyes’s 7-yard score to start the fourth quarter capped the scoring for the Saints, giving them a 31-18 lead.
Sequoia made it interesting though. Three plays later, Larios completed a short pass to Elgaaen, who turned up the field and broke a 75-yard score with 10:46 to play. The Ravens got the ball right back when Jeffry Suruy recovered an onside kick. Sequoia went on the march, moving the ball inside the red zone. But after a holding penalty moved the ball back to the Santa Teresa 26, Larios was sacked by Kerr and had the ball jarred loose with the Saints recovering the fumble.
When Santa Teresa’s possession stalled with less than five minutes to play, Sequoia’s Luke Holmes blocked a punt and Luke Rowell recovered it at the Santa Teresa 16. But the Ravens could not punch the ball in, and on fourth-and-goal from the 3, Santa Teresa safety Noah Gardere stuffed a run at the 1-yard line to force a turnover on downs.
“A great season,” Poulos said. “Kids giving their all. Imperfect, and we’ve been talking about that all year long. Can we control the number of errors?”
For just the second time in program history, Santa Teresa advances to the CCS finals. The Saints will play the winner of the other Division IV semifinal between Branham and Mountain View.
The only No. 1 seed remaining in the CCS playoffs is undefeated Serra in the Division I bracket. The Padres host No. 4 Salinas Saturday at 1 p.m.
