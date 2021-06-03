Twenty-eight San Mateo County teams — 15 girls, 13 boys — qualified for the CCS playoffs beginning Friday and continuing through the end of next week.
One of the biggest questions was where the Capuchino girls’ basketball team would end up. The Mustangs rolled through San Mateo Union High School District play, going a perfect 10-0.
Their reward? The No. 8 seed in the Open Division and a first-round matchup against top-seeded and perennial state power Mitty (11-1) at 4 p.m. Friday in San Jose.
In previous years, playing in the Open Division guaranteed a spot in the Northern California regional tournament — which has been cancelled for 2021.,
The County will be well represented in the Open Division. Joining Cap are No. 6 Menlo School (4-4) at No. 3 St. Ignatius (12-4) at 4 p.m., and No. 5 Woodside Priory (9-3) at No. 4 Valley Christian (6-3) at 7 p.m.
Sequoia (5-1), the county’s lone representative in the Division I girls’ bracket, will have a bye to Tuesday’s quarterfinals against the No. 11 Fremont (6-8)/No. 6 Evergreen Valley (7-4) winner.
Division II play begins Saturday for Peninsula teams, with No. 7 Woodside (5-4) hosting No. 10 Leigh (2-9) at 7 p.m. No. 8 Hillsdale (5-5) also gets a home game and will host No. 9 Oak Grove (8-1) beginning at 7 p.m.
No. 4 Aragon (8-2) will also be home for Tuesday’s quarterfinals and will host No. 5 Leland (8-1) at 7 p.m.
El Camino is the No. 5 seed in Division III and will be on the road at No. 4 Notre Dame-San Jose (5-5) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In Division IV, No. 9 Mercy-Burlingame (3-6) will drive to San Lorenzo Valley (7-1) in Santa Cruz County for a 1 p.m. tip Saturday. The winner gets No. 1 Half Moon Bay (8-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
In other Division IV action Tuesday, No. 6 Terra Nova (4-2) will be at No. 3 King’s Academy (8-4) at 4 p.m.
Division V won’t begin play until next Tuesday, when No. 4 Nueva School (5-7) hosts No. 5 Pacific Point Christian Academy (4-2) at 7 p.m. The winner gets top-seeded Crystal Springs Uplands School (7-1) next Thursday.
Also playing June 10 is No. 3 Summit Shasta (10-3) at No. 2 St. Francis-Gilroy (7-3).
On the boys’ side, No. 6 Serra (6-5), No. 7 Woodside Priory (14-1) and No. 5 Half Moon Bay (20-3) all qualified for the Open Division, which begins Friday. The Cougars will be at No. 4 Bellarmine (7-6), while Priory will be in San Francisco at No. 2 Riordan (12-3), both at 7 p.m. Serra will also be in The City to take on rival and No. 3 St. Ignatius (11-6) at 7:30 p.m.
Carlmont and Menlo-Atherton represent the PAL in Division I. The Scots, the No. 11 seed, will host unseeded Monta Vista (6-8) at 5 p.m. Friday. The winner gets No. 6 Palo Alto (10-8) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
M-A (4-6) will face the Watsonville (8-4)/No. 10 Los Gatos (9-6) winner at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Aragon and Hillsdale qualified in the Division III bracket. The Dons, the No. 8 seed, will host the Westmont (4-10)/No. 9 Gunn (7-11) winner at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Knights earned the No. 3 seed and won’t play until Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Terra Nova (4-1), the No. 7 seed in Division IV, will host No. 10 James Lick (4-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday. No. 3 Menlo School (6-9) and No. 1 Sacred Heart Prep (12-7) have byes to Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
The Division V tournament doesn’t start until next week when No. 4 Crystal Springs Uplands School (2-13) hosts No. 5 Mid-Peninsula at 7 p.m. Monday. Nueva School (7-2) at No. 2 Summit Shasta (10-2) tips off next Thursday at 7 p.m.
