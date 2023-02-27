SANTA CLARA — After going into halftime with a substantial lead and a wave of momentum, Half Moon Bay couldn’t contain the shooting prowess of the King’s Academy in the second half.
The Gentleman Cougars fell 59-53 to No. 1-seed TKA in the Central Coast Section Division IV boys’ basketball finals Saturday at Mission College. No. 2 HMB led 35-23 at the half, but a 13-0 second-half run for the Knights leveled the playing field.
TKA (22-3) did what it does best — shoot. Averaging 64.1 points per game with a 48% field-goal average this season, the Knights blazed a trail led by senior Jon Taylor. The 6-foot guard scored a game-high 21 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter.
“The second half we came out and got a couple buckets,” HMB head coach John Parsons said. “But I thought the difference was, five turnovers in the first half, 11 turnovers in the second half.”
HMB (17-10) was really cooking heading into halftime. The Cougars took a 24-23 lead on a transition finish with senior Drew Dorwin scoring a three-touch tempo to the hoop. Then Dorwin just kept scoring, crushing a perimeter 3 with 45 seconds to go in the half, and adding one more bucket with a put-back by crashing from the free throw line for the rebound and releasing a quick floater to put HMB up 12.
At the start of the second half, though, the sharp jump shot of TKA senior Tylek Barnett would not be denied. The 6-2 forward hit back-to-back 3s on the Knights’ comeback run. Barnett finished with 19 in the game.
Still, the Cougars took the lead back midway through the fourth. Freshman guard Gio Garduno-Martin dialed up a 3 to put HMB up 50-46 midway through the quarter.
“Then we just had one or two defensive lapses,” Parsons said.
TKA shot right back with a 3 before Taylor scored an open layup to swing the Knights ahead for good.
HMB junior Jaeden Hutchins shared the game-high with 21 points, and Garduno-Martin had 16.
This was HMB’s first time back to the CCS championship stage since winning the Division IV title in 2017-18 in Parsons’ first season at the helm. The Cougars are now 3-4 all-time in CCS championship games.
TKA’s victory marked the first CCS championship in its program’s history.
